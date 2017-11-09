Downtown Las Vegas’ Market in the Alley may go weekly

A group affiliated with Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh hopes to grow a monthly pop-up marketplace in downtown Las Vegas to once a week.

The Market in the Alley could grow to as often as once a week and host as many as 100 vendors. For now, it's once a month and hosts at least 20 vendors. Megan Fazio

Shoppers wander the Market in the Alley in June. The Downtown Project- and Tony Hsieh-affiliated group behind the market wants to eventually take the pop-up to once a week. Megan Fazio

For now, the Market in the Alley, located between 10th and 11th streets on Fremont Street, runs every second-to-last Sunday of the month.

The marketplace hosts at least 20 vendors and is part of revitalizing the Fergusons Motel in Downtown Las Vegas, market curator Jenn Taler said. Vendor space is $45.

Vendors have included jewelry and clothing. Taler hopes to grow the market to host 100 vendors.

“We’re celebrating local talents,” Taler said.

Fergusons is the new location for Hsieh’s Airstream park, designed to encourage residents to befriend each other and work together.

Hsieh’s Downtown Project, which controls $350 million dedicated to revitalizing downtown, owns the land across the street that once housed Airstream park.

Nicole Rosano was one of the first vendors to work the marketplace when it opened in June.

Rosano, who lives in Denver but has called Las Vegas home for about six years, sold jewelry under a tarp to stay out of the summer heat.

She’d like to go to the December market when she’s back in town.

“It was an amazing event,” she said. “I think it’s great what they’re doing.”

