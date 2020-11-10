E-commerce firm leases new industrial facility in North Las Vegas

A Baltimore e-commerce firm has expanded its presence in Southern Nevada, leasing a newly built industrial facility in the northeast valley.

A drawing of e-commerce firm Whitebox's newly leased industrial facility in North Las Vegas. (Cushman & Wakefield)

A Baltimore e-commerce firm has expanded its presence in Southern Nevada, leasing a newly built industrial facility in the northeast valley.

Whitebox celebrated the grand opening last week of its 350,528-square-foot facility at the Golden Triangle Logistics Center in North Las Vegas, after signing the lease this summer, according to a news release from brokerage firm Cushman & Wakefield, which represented the tenant in the deal.

The building, 3325 E. Washburn Road, is just south of Shadow Creek Golf Course.

According to Cushman & Wakefield, Whitebox recently reported that its second-quarter revenue was up 4.5 times from the same period last year. Whitebox launched operations in Southern Nevada with 13,000 square feet of space in February 2019 and then expanded into around 81,000 square feet by last fall, the brokerage firm said.

Trammell Crow Co., which is overseeing development of Golden Triangle, also announced the Whitebox lease Monday.

Terms were not disclosed.

Whitebox, led by Chief Executive Marcus Startzel, provides businesses with product storage, wholesale fulfillment and other services.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.