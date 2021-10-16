Editor & Publisher honors R-J’s Julie Herron with Operations All-Star award

Julie Herron, prepress manager for the Review-Journal, said it’s the first time she’s received an award of this magnitude, adding that it’s nice to be acknowledged for her work.

Editor & Publisher, a trade magazine covering the newspaper industry, has named the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Julie Herron as one of three 2021 Operations All-Stars.

The award recognizes those working in the pressroom, helping to manage every aspect of a publication’s printing, including its equipment.

Herron, prepress manager for the Review-Journal, said it’s the first time she’s received an award of this magnitude, adding that it was nice to be acknowledged for her work.

“My husband works on the press and he’s always telling me, ‘You work too much,’” she said. “But I get satisfaction when it runs smoothly, and when it doesn’t, it’s a challenge and I like to solve problems.”

Review-Journal Vice President of Operations Janet Owen nominated Herron for the award, stating that she “is in charge of many processes that were once managed by multiple people.”

“She coordinates and assigns deadlines for both commercial (jobs) and our own products. She is the ‘go to’ person for the newsroom and advertising to help with developing special section deadlines and press/page layouts. Rarely does anything fall through the cracks,” Owen said in her nomination.

Herron joined the Review-Journal in 1987, after working as a typesetter for five years at local papers in Arizona. She now oversees the publication of the Review-Journal, its affiliate publications and more recently, commercial printing for other newspapers and businesses.

“I supervise the people that are responsible for making sure that we do a good layout for all of our papers — that would be Pahrump, Tonopah, Boulder City, Review-Journal,” she said.

“We do the layout, placing the ads, sending the dummies to editorial and it comes back to us once all the copy and ads are complete. We send the completed pages to plate and get those plates out to the press … and make sure (the paper) gets out the door to the customer on time.”

Glenn Cook, the Review-Journal’s executive editor and senior vice president for news, said Herron is one of the most indispensable people in the company.

“It’s great to see Editor & Publisher honor Julie as the best of the best,” Cook said. “She has been an MVP at the RJ for more than 30 years. She’s as professional, productive and pleasant as anyone in the building. We all think the world of her.”

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.