Atlantis Casino Resort in Reno staying with NV Energy

The Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno (Google Street View)

Atlantis Casino Resort is sticking with NV Energy, the second Reno property to do so this month.

Atlantis announced in a joint statement with NV Energy that it would withdraw its application with the Nevada Public Utilities Commission seeking permission to use an alternative power provider.

The announcement comes less than a week after the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno withdrew its application, citing concerns about transmission capacity in Northern Nevada.

“It became clear to us that receiving energy services from NV Energy is the best value for our business,”said John Farahi, CEO of Atlantis, in the statement.

Doug Cannon, president and CEO of NV Energy, said the company will continue to look for ways to help its customers to reach the state’s clean energy goals.

“We are pleased that we could identify cost-effective energy service solutions for them that will continue our long-standing relationship,” he said in the statement.

A spokesperson from Atlantis did not return a request for comment.

