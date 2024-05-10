77°F
North Las Vegas

Mylar balloons cause brief power outage in North Las Vegas

NV Energy headquarters at 6226 W. Sahara Ave. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 9, 2024 - 8:30 pm
 
Updated May 10, 2024 - 12:01 pm

Over 12,000 people lost power in North Las Vegas and in the northwest valley for about half an hour on Thursday.

According to NV Energy’s website, 12,428 customers were without power as of 8:09 p.m. About 11,513 customers in the 89031 and 89032 zip codes were without power, and another 882 people without power in the Las Vegas zip code 89130 in the northwest valley.

The outage was caused by a couple mylar balloons that interacted with a power line, NV Energy spokesperson Meghin Delaney said. Delaney recommended people puncture and dispose of balloons after celebrations rather than release them into the air.

Power in the three zip codes returned around 8:40 p.m.

