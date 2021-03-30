Watch what happens when Mylar balloons touch power lines

Mylar balloons are part of a lot of parties and celebrations, but NV Energy considers them an unwelcome guest.

The utility says the helium-filled balloons coated with a metallic finish are one of the leading causes of power outages in Southern Nevada.

NV Energy urges consumers to puncture their Mylar balloons when they are done with them, rather than releasing them into the air, where they can float into electrical equipment.

