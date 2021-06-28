MGM Resorts to activate solar power array today

The 323,000-panel solar array located in the desert north of Las Vegas will supply daylight power for 36,000 rooms in 13 MGM Resorts International properties.

MGM’s 100 megawatt Mega Solar Array, located on 640 acres north of Las Vegas, will furnish power to 13 Strip properties and 36,000 hotel rooms and is expected to provide 90 percent of MGM’s daylight power needs on Saturday, June 25, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegass88s

MGM Resorts International on Monday will launch a 100-megawatt solar array designed to power 13 Strip properties and 36,000 hotel rooms.

Gov. Steve Sisolak, and Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., are among those expected to attend the 9 a.m. event.

The Mega Solar Array project was developed in partnership with Invenergy, a developer and operator of sustainable energy projects, and structured through a 20-year power purchase agreement.

Earlier this year, Invenergy sold a 75 percent interest in the project to AEP Renewables, a subsidiary of American Electric Power, one of the nation’s largest electric companies. Invenergy Services, a subsidiary of Invenergy, will provide operations and maintenance and balance-of-plant services under a long-term agreement.

The 323,000-panel array marks the hospitality industry’s largest directly sourced renewable electricity project worldwide, according to an MGM Resorts release. It is expected to produce up to 90 percent of MGM Resorts’ Las Vegas daylight power needs.

