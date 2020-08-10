NV Energy to resume disconnecting some customers in September

Customers who aren’t paying, have a past-due balance and have not indicated they are facing financial hardships due to COVID-19 will have their power disconnected starting in September.

NV Energy Pearson Building. (Moonwater Capital)

NV Energy said it will resume disconnecting some customers in September.

Customers who aren’t paying, have a past-due balance and have not indicated they are facing financial hardships due to COVID-19 will have their power disconnected starting in September, NV Energy spokeswoman Jennifer Schuricht told the Review-Journal.

At the onset of the pandemic, the utility company said in mid-March it would temporarily suspend nonpayment disconnections and waive late fees.

“NV Energy was the first utility in Nevada to suspend disconnections and waive late fees for its customers who were financially impacted by COVID-19,” Schuricht said. “Customers have been able to let us know by contacting us directly, or via a special feature on nvenergy.com.”

Customers on one of NV Energy’s flexible payment programs, such as Equal Pay or FlexPay, will not be disconnected.

She said “collection activities” for all other customers are scheduled to resume in October.

“In October, customers who have been financially impacted by COVID-19 and have a past due balance, will be subject to disconnection and would receive appropriate noticing. We want to work with them, and ask them to please call us,” she said.

