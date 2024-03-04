Home decor store opens in Arts District

The founder decided to open the store after being laid off from her cybersecurity position.

Spilled Milk, a home decor store, has opened in the Arts District (Courtesy Spilled Milk)

A new retail store has opened in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas.

Spilled Milk, a home décor store founded by interior designer Kori Cortez, is located at 1407 S. Commerce St. near Off the Threads and Alt Rebel vintage clothing stores.

In a news release, Cortez said she decided to open the store after she was laid off from her cybersecurity job at the end of 2023.

“I’ve always loved design, décor, and breathing new life into spaces,” Cortez said in a statement. “It’s something I did on the side because it also breathed new life into me. I’m good at security [cyber] but the shock of being stripped of my livelihood made me realize that it was time to take control of my own destiny and make this my full-time commitment. It’s a huge risk but as I’ve learned, so is having an employer.”

The shop offers modern home décor items ranging from home staples such as accent chairs and cabinets to items with more flair such as jaguar plant holders, modish crystalized barware, Parisian serving trays, wall art, sculpted pieces from London-based designer Abigail Ahern and exclusive pieces from local potter Stuck on Pottery.

“Las Vegas is unlike any other city in the world. I wanted to source unique pieces that bring style points to the modern home in an atypical way,” Cortez said.

The store is open six days a week, closed on Tuesdays.

The Arts District is continuing to grow, with hundreds of apartment units, many with retail space in the works, including Southern Land Co.’s 337-unit project under construction near the intersection of South 3rd Street and East California Avenue. Midtown, a mixed-use project, is being developed to the north of the district, and the Flats Arts District, a $180 million project could bring 311 units to the Arts District.