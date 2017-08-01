Faraday Future moving out of North Las Vegas City Hall

Faraday Future gave a 30-day notice to move out of offices leased inside North Las Vegas City Hall as company executives look for an existing building to build its electric vehicles, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The North Las Vegas city hall is seen Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2014 in North Las Vegas. Sam Morris Las Vegas Review-Journal

Faraday Future gave a 30-day notice to move out of offices leased inside North Las Vegas City Hall as company executives look for an existing building to manufacture its electric vehicles, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The announcement comes three weeks after Faraday Future executives dropped their plans to build a $1 billion electric car manufacturing factory at Apex Industrial Park in North Las Vegas, opting instead to build the vehicle elsewhere in Nevada or in California.

“Faraday Future has shifted its manufacturing focus to a location that presents a faster path to start-of-production,” company spokesman Richard Otto said while declining to provide specific details.

Over the past year, about 25 employees from Faraday have worked inside a 2,885-square-foot office at North Las Vegas City Hall under a $64,047 annual lease.

The company’s leased space included a reception area, two offices, a conference room, an open space and shared use of common spaces that include hallways, bathrooms, break rooms and a health center.

Signs of a potential departure at City Hall came in June, when the company moved to a month-to-month rental basis with the same rent “to facilitate local operations,” a Faraday spokesman said at the time.

Faraday staffers also worked out of trailers on 930 acres at Apex Industrial Park, where the company had originally proposed a 3 million-square-foot manufacturing facility that was later reduced to a 650,000-square-foot manufacturing facility.

Last month, Faraday executives said they plan to keep the wide swath of land at Apex for a potential future facility for car production. It paid $29.4 million, about $32,000 per acre, for the land.

Faraday Future isn’t the only one leasing space inside North Las Vegas City Hall. Democratic Rep. Ruben Kihuen agreed in January to a $51,660 annual lease for 2,300 square feet of office space on the fifth floor of City Hall. Home Means Nevada, a state-affiliated nonprofit group that offers homeowner assistance, also rents space inside City Hall.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.