Faraday Future halts plans for car production at Apex site

Faraday Future announced Monday it is walking away from its planned $1 billion electric car manufacturing factory at Apex in Southern Nevada.

Faraday Future Vice President of Manufacturing Dag Reckhorn, center left, and Gov. Brian Sandoval speak with each other following the groundbreaking for Faraday Future's planned 900-acre manufacturing site in North Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 13, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Grading continues at Faraday Future construction site at Apex Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016, in North Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

People look on during the groundbreaking for Faraday Future's planned 900-acre manufacturing site in North Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 13, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

CARSON CITY — Faraday Future on Monday said it is walking away from its planned $1 billion electric car manufacturing factory at Apex in North Las Vegas and will instead seek an existing building to pursue its futuristic electric vehicles.

Starting production at an existing building is viewed as a way to satisfy potential investors that the company is economically viable. The company is looking for an building of at least 1 million square feet, located in Nevada or California, to start production more quickly and more cheaply than building a factory from scratch.

The company had originally proposed a 3 million-square-foot manufacturing facility that was this year reduced to a 650,000-square-foot manufacturing facility.

The announcement brought a strong defense from Gov. Brian Sandoval and other state economic leaders who has assembled a package of tax incentives had the project been built. It also elicited an “I told you so” from state Treasurer Dan Schwartz.

Faraday was notifying its approximately 25 North Las Vegas employees of the decision on Monday. Over the past year, roughly 25 employees from Faraday have worked inside inside a 2,885-square-foot office at North Las Vegas City Hall, under a $64,047 annual lease. Last month, the company moved to a month-to-month basis with the same rent “to facilitate local operations,” a Faraday spokesman said.

The company will keep its 900 acres at Apex for a potential future facility for car production.

The news that Apex won’t be the site of the factory will be a blow to Sandoval and state lawmakers, who in December 2015 approved $320 million in incentives for the project. The incentives would not have kicked in until there was a $1 billion investment in the project, so Nevada is not out of pocket for costs other than $70 million in potential infrastructure improvements that may be funded to make the Apex site viable for companies to build.

Investors roadblock

Faraday is trying to raise $1 billion to start production of its vehicle, but attracting investors has hit a roadblock because of developments connected to the company’s primary backer, Chinese billionaire Jia Yueting.

A Chinese court last week froze $182 million in assets of Yueting related to another company, tech giant LeEco. Yueting, chairman of LeEco, quit his position with that company on July 5 to focus on Faraday Future. Faraday has also ended talks with the city of Vallejo, California, for a planned second factory on a 157-acre site on the city’s Mare Island.

Faraday broke ground in April 2016 on the Apex site, with grading of land and other steps in preparation for a foundation. But construction stopped in November 2016 when AECOM, the general contractor overseeing the project, stopped work after Faraday missed multiple deadlines for depositing money into an escrow account to pay builders.

Sandoval released a statement Monday that said, “While I am disappointed in today’s announcement, I can say with certainty that Nevada’s citizens were held harmless financially. The state of Nevada continues to perform as one of the top economic states in the nation, drawing the interest of companies from across the county and the globe. Additionally, I know that Apex has the potential to become a world-class destination for advanced manufacturing and distribution centers and will be a catalyst in transforming Southern Nevada.”

Assemblyman Ira Hansen, R-Sparks, one of a handful of lawmakers who opposed the deal in 2015, said Monday that the original testimony for the Faraday project sounded too good to be true.

“It sounded fantastic,” he said. “That was the problem. It sounded too fantastic.

“He had never made a car,” Hansen said of Jia, who is backing the project.

Hansen said he feels badly for North Las Vegas, but believed that the company’s financial background and other issues were not vetted adequately. He credited state Treasurer Dan Schwartz for raising concerns early.

Schwartz had repeatedly cited concerns about the Faraday project since the tax incentive package was approved by lawmakers.

“We all make mistakes, but this one was obvious. Long after it became apparent that ‘a mysterious Chinese billionaire’ and Faraday Future could never build a $1 billion electric auto plant, Nevada state officials continued to insist that Faraday Future would magically create 4,500 jobs in North Las Vegas,” Schwartz said in a statement Monday. “The only good news is that the Treasurer’s Office continued to press for financial information from Faraday and refused to issue the $175 million bond without detailed information.”

In a brief statement, the Governor’s Office of Economic Development on Monday said: “The state recognized both the opportunity a large manufacturing facility could provide as well as the inherent risk associated with a start-up company attempting this endeavor.”

As a result, the company was required to invest $1 billion before receiving any state incentives.

“The agreement with Faraday held Nevada’s citizens harmless from the risk associated with this project,” the statement said.

An analyst also chimed in with comment.

“Sadly, this news doesn’t come as a surprise. With the recent announcement from China of banks freezing Jia (Yueting’s) assets and seemingly no one willing to step up to provide funding for Faraday, the decision to abandon the North Las Vegas plant plan has for some time seemed like a when not if situation,” said Sam Abuelsamid, a senior analyst for the market research firm Navigant. “There is no shortage of suitable facilities that Faraday could take over, but given the events of the past year, suppliers will likely want to be paid up front for both equipment and parts which will make it even more difficult to get to job 1.”

Improved infrastructure

Sandoval said one goal of the special session for Faraday was to improve the infrastructure at Apex, which now has water and power. That allows the state to recruit other companies to Apex that it could before, he said.

North Las Vegas Mayor Lee has said that the financially challenged city’s transformation had heavily relied on attracting large industrial companies.

Lee has previously said that he hustled to make a phone call to Faraday in February 2015, setting up a two-hour meeting with executives at the company’s Los Angeles-area headquarters. Faraday eventually selected North Las Vegas over sites in Detroit, Georgia, Alabama and elsewhere in the United States.

The buzz of nabbing an electric car company helped to attract manufacturers and distributors to other part of North Las Vegas, including Amazon, Fanatics and The Honest Co. Additionally, city officials recently said they are actively negotiating with companies larger than Faraday Future to move into the Apex Industrial Park.

In addition to the $70 million the state of Nevada spent on infrastructure, Faraday Future spent $10 million on design and engineering for infrastructure and another $47 million to grade the Apex site, city of North Las Vegas spokeswoman Delen Goldberg said.

The Faraday special session was one of three in recent years as Sandoval has sought to diversify Nevada’s economy. First was the Tesla tax incentive session in September of 2014, which has resulted in the construction of a gigafactory east of Reno where lithium-ion cells are being produced to build the electric car maker’s Model 3 now in production in California.

Faraday was the next. The third was a special session in October of 2016 to approve a public funding plan to help build a stadium for the Oakland Raiders to relocate to Las Vegas. The relocation was approved by the NFL and the stadium project is under way. The session also included funding to expand and improve the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Unlike Tesla, Faraday Future is not a public company but a private enterprise with Jia the largest stakeholder.

Review-Journal writers Ben Botkin, Art Marroquin and Nicole Raz contributed to this report. Contact Sean Whaley at swhaley@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @seanw801 on Twitter.