Court freezes assets tied to Faraday Future backer

Faraday Future’s financial future just got even more murky.

Faraday Future, an electric autonomous vehicle manufacturer slated to manufacture out of North Las Vegas, told the Review-Journal in May that the company was seeking $1 billion in financing.

That financing was supposed to have been kicked off by a $500 million investment from the the startup’s main backer, Jia Yueting, the CEO of Chinese tech giant LeEco.

However, a court in Shanghai froze $182 million in assets tied to Jia after one of its affiliates missed loan payments, the New York Times reported and a Faraday spokesman confirmed to the Review-Journal Wednesday.

“We are aware that Jia Yueting’s equity has been frozen in China as a normal legal procedure to preserve the assets, as Yueting had undertaken personal guarantee to LeEco’s mobile phone business,” a Faraday spokesman said. “This news has no impact on FF’s daily operations, aligns with FF’s immediate goals of diversifying FF’s investment sources, and getting FF 91 on the road within 2018.”

The spokesman did not address a question about whether Faraday has received Jia’s expected $500 million investment.

The company is continuing to speak with investors raise more than $1 billion and “are in the process of executing the due-diligence necessary to do so,” the spokesman said.

