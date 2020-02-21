63°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Business

FOREO North America GM talks rapid growth, Black Friday mishap

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 21, 2020 - 11:40 am
 

Beki Hoxha never expected to sell beauty products.

Yet the former investment banker helped open the North American headquarters of Swedish beauty tech firm FOREO in 2014 and helped grow sales to $90 million last year.

Hoxha, 32, just finished his first year as general manager of North America, where he oversees about 100 employees across two warehouses near McCarran International Airport and a retail network of nearly 2,900 stores such as Sephora, Ulta Beauty and Nordstrom.

The beauty brand is known for its brightly-colored silicon facial cleansing devices used by the likes of Chrissy Teigen, Venus Williams, Victoria Beckham, and Kim Kardashian West.

Hoxha sat down with the Review-Journal to discuss FOREO’s rapid growth and how it lost over $10 million in one hour on Black Friday.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

How did FOREO grow from having zero retail presence in the U.S. to now being carried in nearly 2,900 stores across North America?

We actually launched in January 2015 in Sephora, Ulta and Neiman Marcus but from March 2014 to that period we didn’t have any full-force distribution. I had to Google the position of the people that I had to reach out to because I didn’t know. Coming from the banking industry, that’s the last thing I would know. So, I cold called…I’d send a sample. The products spoke for itself. I was flying red-eye to New York every night (meeting retailers) and coming back here to pack (online) orders for customers—literally packing, printing labels, everything.

Do you feel building the company’s operations from the ground up was a good strategy for FOREO?

We didn’t start the company, but it felt like it just because we were doing it all from scratch. Big companies usually utilize all of these large agencies to try and figure all of this out. We didn’t. I think it was an amazing way to do it. I don’t think I would change it. I look back to six years ago to where I am now and it’s been such a growing experience. I was employee number three — one was my friend (former General Manager Davor Soldo), number two was his wife. I was staying at his place at a three-bedroom house with a big garage in an apartment complex and it all got started there. The first initial boxes from our manufacturing centers in China were coming there. We had like 16-wheelers trying to go into the apartment complex back then (and) pallets sitting in the garage. It was kind of crazy.

Black Friday was quite a challenging day for the company last year. What happened?

It was not a glitch in the system. Somebody was typing. People think there is always some “thing” but there’s always a guy typing the price and instead of typing $279 he typed $9.99. So for an hour and 20 minutes the entire UFO range (smart facial mask device) was selling for $9 and all of a sudden the website is crashing. We’re getting emails from global like, ‘Guy’s what’s going on?’ By the time we fixed the website, we had sold like 20 units per second. In terms of loss financially, it was pretty substantial. You’re talking about a $279 product in retail. These products are not cheap as cosmetics to make because they’re a device. We’re more towards electronic manufacturing costs versus cosmetics. People were going crazy on social media. We had to make a decision on what to do. We (thought) let’s get some new fans and consumers so we told everyone who bought it they would receive their product. That was the biggest investment of the year without actually meaning it, but it was good.

How does FOREO plan to stay ahead of the competition this year and beyond?

We’re in about 2,859 stores between Sephora, Ulta, Saks, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom—you name it we’re in all the major stores. I think for us it’s a matter of consolidating a bit more. Retail is a lot more about experience and we’re trying to think of the store of the future. How can we create something that’s more educational? This new generation wants that communication that human aspect. I think that’s going to be a lot more important.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Plans for luxury hotel on south Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Review-Journal real estate reporter Eli Segall speaks with Renee Summerour about a California developer's plan to help revamp the south Las Vegas Strip. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two years until “I Do” - VIDEOY
Las Vegas locals Sam Cruz and Jeff Gaglione discuss their engagement, in their future wedding venue at Emerald at Queensridge in Las Vegas, on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto
Chairman, CEO of MGM Resorts Jim Murren stepping down - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International CEO Jim Murren will be stepping down as chairman and CEO. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wynn Las Vegas opens new convention center space - VIDEO
On Feb. 10, 2020, Wynn Las Vegas opened its new convention center expansion that more than doubled its sellable space. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Local tattoo shop tattoos MAGIC attendees - VIDEO
Club Tattoo is giving away tattoos to the people who attend the biannual fashion convention throughout its three days at Mandalay Bay Convention Center. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New report shows January home sales jump - VIDEO
Las Vegas’ housing market had another big jump in sales from year-ago levels as prices stayed relatively flat, a new report shows. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Creed perfume store part of growing Las Vegas Strip luxury retail - VIDEO
Andrea DeCarlo, general manager at Creed at the Forum Shops at Caesars on the Las Vegas Strip, talks about her luxury perfume store Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Newest tech gadgets at store in Forum Shops at Caesars - VIDEO
A new store at Forum Shops at Caesars, b8ta, encourages shoppers to play with the hottest tech gadgets. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Preview Las Vegas 2020 - VIDEO
Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, hints at new branding slogan for Las Vegas, which will no longer be “What happens here, stays here.” The new slogan will be unveiled Jan. 26 during the Grammy Awards. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Boring Company could provide a solution to parking problems - VIDEO
LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill believes a potential solution for parking problems is the Boring Company’s $52.5 million people-mover -- a system that could eventually be expanded citywide connecting resorts and even McCarran International Airport to the Convention Center.
The Blackstone Group has partnered with MGM Resorts to acquire more properties - VIDEO
A few months after the Blackstone Group bought the Bellagio for more than $4 billion, it has partnered with MGM Resorts on a deal to acquire two other Las Vegas Strip properties. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES Young Innovator Award winner explains ReDawn - VIDEO
Sofia Ongele explains ReDawn, which uses a Chatbot named Dawn to help users find resources after a sexual assault. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: MedWand ties for title of Last Gadget Standing - VIDEO
Dr. Samir Qamar of Las Vegas presents MedWand, a medical device that allows physicians to examine patients remotely anywhere in the world, at CES 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto
CES Flying Taxis
Bell Nexus EX4 and Hyundai SA-1 flying taxi prototypes from CES 2020. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020 attendees rides in autonomous BMWs - VIDEO
BMW is pitching its reconfigured i3 Urban Suite, which holds a single passenger on a lounge-style seat, as the possible future of chauffeured rides at CES 2020. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Small appliances unveiled in Las Vegas - VIDEO
The small appliances on show at Sands Expo at CES 2020 in Las Vegas include a Keurig cocktail maker, autonomous cooking system, nitrogen coffee ampules and more. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: The scooter that will remind you of Wall-E - VIDEO
Segway unveiled the egg-shaped S-Pod Scooter at CES 2020 that’s a seated version of their original scooter that can reach 24mph. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Before the floor opens at Sands Expo on Day One - VIDEO
CES 2020 opened its doors at 10 a.m. Tuesday, welcoming more than 170,000 attendees to the annual electronics show. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: A suitcase that follows you, video games to heal you at Pepcom's Digital Experience - VIDEO
Get a glance at Pepcom’s Digital Experience! a showcase of products that will be at this week’s CES convention. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Impossible Foods Inc. Debuts Impossible Pork - VIDEO
At a pre-CES news conference at Mandalay Bay’s Kumi restaurant Monday night, a company representative announced that the participants were the “first people in the world” to try the new plant-based product, which it provided as samples in the form of Impossible Pork banh mi, char siu buns, dan dan noodles, pork katsu, pork shumai and sweet-sour-and-numbing meatballs.
CES 2020: Impossible Foods debuts Impossible Pork in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Before a packed press conference at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Impossible Foods executives introduced Impossible Pork, its newest product. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: The Future of Transportation - VIDEO
Many automotive companies at CES unveil their plans for the future of transportation including safer driverless cars, safety features and a partnership between Uber and Hyundai. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: What you've missed so far - VIDEO
Catch up on the tech and events presented at CES 2020. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Samsung debuts 8k TV, MicroLED TV - VIDEO
2020 is set to be a major year for 8k screens, according to Samsung executives. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas resorts welcome dogs to stay
Las Vegas properties are welcoming dogs more than ever. MGM Resorts International announced a new dog-friendly program across all of its Las Vegas properties in December. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Musk 'hopeful' for 2020 completion of underground Las Vegas project - VIDEO
Elon Musk tweeted Friday night that The Boring Company’s underground tunnel project in Las Vegas will be “hopefully fully operational” within the next year. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
World Market Center celebrates topping-off ceremony - VIDEO
Las Vegas elected officials including Councilman Cedric Crear attend topping-off ceremony for the Expo at World Market Center in Las Vegas.
MSG Sphere in Las Vegas will be the largest spherical building in the world - VIDEO
The Madison Square Garden Sphere at The Venetian has now been under construction for about one year and is expected to be completed in 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aria still thriving after 10 years - VIDEO
The Aria opened on the heels of the Great Recession and managed to survive. It is now known for its art, environmental sustainability and poker. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Opening ceremony of the first Chick-fil-A restaurant inside a casino
Opening ceremony of the first Chick-fil-A restaurant inside a casino at the Golden Nugget on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
THE LATEST
Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
VICI Properties looking to expand in 2020
By / RJ

Executives said they’re interested in working with operators that have high customer loyalty, low cyclical risks and the ability to provide services that aren’t threatened by online companies like Amazon.