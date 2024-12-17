French jewelry store opens first Strip location

The store adds to the luxury retail offerings now open at Fountainebleau on the north Strip.

French jewelry and watch house Boucheron opened a new location at the Fountainebleau. This is the second standalone U.S. location for the jeweler, with the flagship in New York City. (Courtesy Boucheron)

French jewelry and watch house Boucheron opened a new location at the Fountainebleau. This is the second standalone U.S. location for the jeweler, with the flagship in New York City. (Courtesy Boucheron)

A French jewelry and watch house joins the Fountainebleau’s luxury retail offerings.

Maison Boucheron opened its first Las Vegas boutique on Dec. 17 inside the Fountainebleau, joining other high-end storefronts at the north Strip location such as Gucci and Bottega Veneta.

This is the second standalone Boucheron store in the U.S. as they continue to expand into the American market. Its flagship U.S. location opened in New York City in September 2024.

Inside, the two-story, 1,560 square-foot boutique with Parisian-inspired architecture features Boucheron’s signature collections like the Quatre and Serpent Bohème, alongside select High Jewelry pieces. Founded in 1858, Boucheron is one of Paris’ oldest jewelry maisons and is known for its contemporary designs.

The location, at 2777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Suite 115, will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.