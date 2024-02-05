50°F
Business

Gas price increases accelerate in Las Vegas, elsewhere

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 5, 2024 - 11:31 am
 
Higher demand and a slight rise in crude oil prices caused Las Vegas Valley gas prices to rise ...
Higher demand and a slight rise in crude oil prices caused Las Vegas Valley gas prices to rise more than 8 cents a gallon in the week that ended Feb. 2, 2024. (Sean Hemmersmeier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The spring/summer gas price hike that began a few weeks ago has accelerated in Nevada and elsewhere.

Regular gas prices rose 8.4 cents in Las Vegas during the past week to $3.83 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Nevada prices rose 3.9 cents to an average of $3.78, while the national average climbed 4.3 cents to $3.12.

Prices in Nevada ranged widely, with the lowest at $2.47 and the highest at $5.59.

California prices rose 8.7 cents to $4.53.

One year ago, the average gas price in Nevada was $3.96 a gallon.

Slightly higher oil prices, increased demand and the looming switch over to more expensive summer blends are behind the annual price rise, according to data compiled by GasBuddy.

“While Southern California is already beginning the transition to summer gasoline, and with it, higher prices, we could see a brief ‘clearance sale’ on remaining winter gasoline in some pockets of interior states as refiners start to move these time-sensitive barrels out of the system,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Motorists shouldn’t be fooled into thinking any drop in prices is a long-term trend, but rather a very short term one. I expect any modest and temporary drops in prices will be replaced by pricier gasoline as we get closer to the start of spring.”

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.

