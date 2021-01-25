Godiva closing 128 North American stores — including 3 in Las Vegas

The company’s Las Vegas locations at Fashion Show Mall, Grand Canal Shoppes and Las Vegas North Premium Outlets and are expected to close to the public Feb. 15.

In this April 16, 2019 photo, a display of chocolate treats is displayed at Godiva's cafe in New York. Godiva announced it will be closing its 128 North American stores — including three in Las Vegas — by the end of March. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Godiva will be closing its 128 North American stores — including three in Las Vegas — by the end of March, though shoppers will still be able to order its sweet treats online or through its retail partners and grocery stores.

The company’s Las Vegas locations at Fashion Show Mall, Grand Canal Shoppes and Las Vegas North Premium Outlets and are expected to close to the public Feb. 15.

Godiva said the closures were the result of slowing in-store demand because “of the pandemic and its acceleration of changes in consumers’ shopping behavior.”

“This decision was difficult because of the care we have for our dedicated and hard-working chocolatiers who will be impacted,” said Godiva Chief Executive Nurtac Ziyal, who stepped into the role last month.

The chocolatier did not say how many employees will be affected.

It will continue to operate its retail locations in China, Europe and the Middle East.

