Golden Knights, AGA promote responsible gaming

The “Have a Game Plan, Bet Responsibly” public service campaign is designed to educate people about responsible sports betting practices.

The “Have a Game Plan” campaign on display at T-Mobile Arena. (American Gaming Association)

The “Have a Game Plan” campaign on display at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. (American Gaming Association)

The Vegas Golden Knights have joined forces with the American Gaming Association to promote responsible gaming.

The “Have a Game Plan, Bet Responsibly” public service campaign is designed to educate people about responsible sports betting practices. Digital, in-arena advertisements are already live in T-Mobile Arena and Washington, D.C.’s Capital One Arena, according to a statement from the AGA, the trade group representing the $261 billion U.S. casino industry.

Additional advertisements are set to launch in other sports betting markets soon, the trade group said. The AGA said the campaign expansion won’t be limited to just sports team partners like the Golden Knights.

The campaign focuses on four responsible sports betting principles: setting and sticking to a budget; playing with friends, family and colleagues; learning the details of the games being played; and playing with licensed, regulated operators.

About 6 percent of adults in Nevada struggle with problem gambling, according to the Nevada Council on Problem Gambling.

Sports betting has rapidly been spreading across the country since 2018, when the Supreme Court overturned the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act and opened the door for all 50 states to legalize sports betting. Since then, Americans have legally wagered more than $19 billion on sports, according to the AGA.

There currently are 14 states with live sports betting. Another six states, plus the District of Columbia, are set to open legal markets in coming months. The AGA expects roughly 100 million Americans will be able to legally wager on sports in their state by the end of 2020.

“This is a watershed moment for sports betting in the United States,” said AGA President and CEO Bill Miller in the statement. “It’s more important than ever that the gaming industry, and our new partners in the sports betting ecosystem, are proactive in equipping patrons with the tools they need to engage in these offerings in a responsible manner.”

Vegas Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz said the team is looking forward to working with the AGA on this campaign and educating fans during home games.

“Gaming should always be enjoyed responsibly,” he said in the statement.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.