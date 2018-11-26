Golden Knights President Bubolz joins economic alliance board

Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz said the Golden Knights’ association with the LVGEA will help Las Vegas’ efforts to grow as the sports and entertainment capital of the world.

The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance board of directors announced three new members Monday, including Vegas Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz.

Bubolz was unanimously elected to the LVGEA 50 — the largest business board in Nevada — this month. The board is a collection of public and private sector leaders driving Southern Nevada’s economic development efforts. Bubolz represents the first professional sports organization to join the board.

“In just the last few years, we have seen the tremendous impact of professional sports in Las Vegas — especially with the success and popularity of the Golden Knights,” LVGEA President and CEO Jonas Peterson said in a news release. “… We are confident that Kerry will bring valuable knowledge, experience and insight that will take our economic development efforts to the next level.”

Bubolz said the Golden Knights’ association with the LVGEA will help Las Vegas’ efforts to grow as the sports and entertainment capital of the world.

“Las Vegas’s brand is so strong right now and we are thrilled to be a part of its sports backbone,” Bubolz said in a news release. “The community has proven its hunger for sports and we are excited to watch that hunger take the Las Vegas brand to another level.”

College of Southern Nevada President Federico Zaragoza and Barclays Henderson site lead Jayne Backhouse were also elected to the board.

