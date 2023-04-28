84°F
Business

Hello, new neighbors: Las Vegas named No. 2 moving destination in US

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 28, 2023 - 11:08 am
 
Perez Hilton, center, poses with, from left, his mom,Teresita Lavandeira, and kids, Mia, 7, Mayte, 5, and Mario, 9, at the home which they recently moved into on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Major League Baseball teams aren’t the only ones looking to move to Southern Nevada.

Las Vegas was the second-most popular moving destination in the United States in 2022, according to rankings released Thursday by Penske Truck Rental.

The list, now in its 13th year, is based on inbound one-way consumer truck rental reservations made on Penske’s website, through its call center or at its truck rental locations across the country.

Houston topped the list of moving destinations. Orlando, Florida, ranked third, followed by Phoenix and Atlanta.

Las Vegas was the top city on the list two years ago but fell to second last year.

The Las Vegas Valley’s population grew by almost 19,000 between the summers of 2020 and 2021, according to the Census Bureau.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EditorPaulP on Twitter.

