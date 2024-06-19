Henderson passes strict street vendor regulations

Henderson City Council unanimously passed a city ordinance that limits where and how long street vendors can operate.

Street vendors in the city of Henderson are now limited to setting up shop for just 30 minutes in one location.

The Henderson City Council on Tuesday unanimously passed the new ordinance. Vendors also must obtain a license, pay an annual licensing fee of $150, and obtain a health district permit to sell food in Henderson.

Other new regulations included in the ordinance are: vendors are not allowed to operate within 1,500 feet of a hotel or sport event facility that has a capacity of 5,000 people; within 500 feet of any city park, trails or recreational facilities; or any entertainment district, including the Water Street Entertainment District.

Vendors also cannot play music that could bring attention to their businesses nor are they allowed to have any signs other than a menu, according to the ordinance. And vendors are not allowed to block any entrances or pathways for disabled people and they can’t impede pedestrian traffic. For every violation of this ordinance, vendors could face up to $500 in fines. Violations could also have vendors’ licenses suspended or revoked.

The ordinance follows a similar ordinance passed by Clark County Commissioners in April. Language from the Clark County ordinance is almost the same as Henderson’s but puts more limits on street vendors with their 30 minute time limit per location.

In the Clark County Commission meeting, sidewalk vendors urged commissioners to rethink the ordinance, citing that if they are not allowed to operate in populated areas like parks and schools, they put themselves in more risk of theft by selling in less populated areas.

The cities of North Las Vegas and Las Vegas are yet to vote on similar street vendor ordinances.

