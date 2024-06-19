94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Business

Henderson passes strict street vendor regulations

Street vendor Luis Serrano serves customers in the Historic Westside in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. ...
Street vendor Luis Serrano serves customers in the Historic Westside in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Henderson City Hall (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson City Hall (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
YouTube streamer Brian Christopher plays on his new slot machine Brian Christopher's Pop'N Pays ...
This slot influencer, a familiar face in Vegas, is teaming up with BetMGM
Live catfish swim in a tank at the 99 Ranch Market grocery store on Spring Mountain Road on Mon ...
Asian grocery store looks to add new location near Summerlin
An aerial view of homes near Raton Drive and Mescalero Trail in Henderson on Saturday, February ...
Henderson asks BLM to sell land in western part of city
A Regional Transportation Commission bus picks up riders at South Strip Transit Terminal in Las ...
RTC turning to AI to increase safety on Las Vegas Valley buses
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 19, 2024 - 12:58 pm
 

Street vendors in the city of Henderson are now limited to setting up shop for just 30 minutes in one location.

The Henderson City Council on Tuesday unanimously passed the new ordinance. Vendors also must obtain a license, pay an annual licensing fee of $150, and obtain a health district permit to sell food in Henderson.

Other new regulations included in the ordinance are: vendors are not allowed to operate within 1,500 feet of a hotel or sport event facility that has a capacity of 5,000 people; within 500 feet of any city park, trails or recreational facilities; or any entertainment district, including the Water Street Entertainment District.

Vendors also cannot play music that could bring attention to their businesses nor are they allowed to have any signs other than a menu, according to the ordinance. And vendors are not allowed to block any entrances or pathways for disabled people and they can’t impede pedestrian traffic. For every violation of this ordinance, vendors could face up to $500 in fines. Violations could also have vendors’ licenses suspended or revoked.

The ordinance follows a similar ordinance passed by Clark County Commissioners in April. Language from the Clark County ordinance is almost the same as Henderson’s but puts more limits on street vendors with their 30 minute time limit per location.

In the Clark County Commission meeting, sidewalk vendors urged commissioners to rethink the ordinance, citing that if they are not allowed to operate in populated areas like parks and schools, they put themselves in more risk of theft by selling in less populated areas.

The cities of North Las Vegas and Las Vegas are yet to vote on similar street vendor ordinances.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Annie Vong at avong@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Meet the businessman who got Clark County’s 1st sidewalk vending license
recommend 2
Stay at an ‘Inside Out 2’-themed Airbnb in Las Vegas — PHOTOS
recommend 3
‘A continued public danger:’ Solar company fined $460K, banned in Nevada
recommend 4
Henderson City Council gives city manager 3.5 percent bonus
recommend 5
Henderson residents to vote on tax hike for fire department improvements
recommend 6
Cocktail server sues Wynn for disability discrimination