Here are the Las Vegas shopping malls near the Strip

One of the many activities Las Vegas is known for is shopping but some of the best destinations for retail aren’t on the Strip.

Here are some of the shopping malls and centers within several miles of the Strip.

— Las Vegas North Premium Outlets, 875 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas. This outdoor village-style shopping center is about 3 miles north of the Strip and has more than 175 stores, according to the center’s website.

— Las Vegas South Premium Outlets, 7400 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas. This outdoor shopping center is about 3 miles away south of the Strip and has more than 140 stores, according to the center’s website.

— Downtown Summerlin, 1980 Festival Plaza Drive, Las Vegas. This mixed-use shopping center is about 11 miles to the west of the Strip and is near the Las Vegas Ballpark and several office buildings. Downtown Summerlin has more than 125 stores, according to the center’s website.

— The Boulevard Mall, 3528 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas. This indoor shopping center is about two miles east of the Strip and has about 80 stores, according to the center’s website.

— Meadows Mall, 4300 Meadows Lane, Las Vegas. This indoor shopping center is about 4 miles northwest of the Strip and has about 120 stores, according to the center’s website.

— Galleria at Sunset, 1300 W Sunset Road, Henderson. This indoor shopping center is about 11 miles southeast of the Strip and has over 115 stores, according to the center’s website.

— Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas. This outdoor shopping center is about 2 miles south of the Strip and has over 100 stores, according to the center’s Instagram.

