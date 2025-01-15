High-rise proposed for Fremont East

The proposed site for Triple 7 Fremont, located on the southwest corner of Fremont and 8th Street. (Submitted by WDG Limited

The proposed site for Triple 7 Fremont, located on the southwest corner of Fremont and 8th Street. (Submitted by WDG Limited

Construction plans for Triple 7 Fremont, located on the southwest corner of Fremont and 8th Street. (Submitted by WDG Limited

Construction plans for Triple 7 Fremont, located on the southwest corner of Fremont and 8th Street. (Submitted by WDG Limited

Fremont is getting elevated, with a new high-rise approved for the East Entertainment District.

Plans approved by the Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday are for a 17-story, 196-foot tall mixed-use tower on the southwest corner of Fremont and 8th streets. Named Triple 7 Fremont, the new high-rise will include 338 multifamily units and 9,230 square feet of commercial space, from applicants WDG Limited.

“We feel the need to build as much housing as possible, since we are in a housing crisis,” said applicants WDG Limited during the meeting. The crisis is “only going to be further strained by the devastation [from wildfires] happening right now in California.”

Of the 338 units, 72 units are studios, 184 are one-bedrooms, 70 two-bedroom units and two three-bedroom units. The applicants said they “made the units smaller” so they would be “more affordable,” but there are no projected rent costs yet.

The first four floors will consist of parking spaces and floors five to 17 will consist of the housing units, according to approved plans. Planned amenities include a lobby, leasing office, fitness and yoga room, pet park, bike storage and a rooftop pool.

The applicants were approved for rezoning the area from a T5-MS, or T5 Main Street, which only allows for a maximum building height of seven stories, to a T6-UC, or T6 Urban Core, which allows for a maximum height of 20 stories. T6-UC is assigned to the entirety of the Fremont East Entertainment District, except for the block of the proposed site, according to the applicants.

Originally, staff recommended denial on the entire project, saying the applicants were “proposing to overdevelop the subject site,” saying there is no indicated “need or appropriateness” for rezoning. The mayor and council member approved the project under the condition that applicants must submit plans for construction within a year’s time, unless communicated otherwise.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.