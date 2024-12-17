$28M home in Summerlin’s Summit Club on the market, more

8 Rue Mediterra Dr. is No. 9 on the list at $7.9 million. This massive, Mediterranean-inspired Lake Las Vegas estate is over 18,000 square feet with nine beds and 15 baths. (Lisa Vaughn)

Familiar faces and interesting locations find their way onto this list of the most expensive homes to hit the market in November. Properties ranging from $28 million to $7.5 million make up the top 10, according to Las Vegas Realtors.

10911 Discovery Peak Ct.: $28 million

Realtor: Anthony Renaud

Built in 2022 and completed in 2024, the home is located in one of the buzziest luxury neighborhoods in Las Vegas: the Summit Club. The home spans 11,974 square feet, with a primary suite, six bedrooms and nine baths. The home has multiple luxury amenities including a media room, game room and detached four-car garage. With an ultra-modern design, the home overlooks the championship golf course and is located near the club house, with its own luxury amenities for residents.

17 Sky Arc Ct.: $22,499,000

Realtor: Dan S. Coletti

This soon-to-be-completed home in Ascaya is described as “trendsetting.” With 14,000 square feet and design by Sunwest Custom Homes, the estate is on over an acre, with six bedrooms, eight baths and an oversized six-car garage. Inside, the home has an open floor plan with groove ceilings and glulam beams. Luxury amenities include a steam and infrared sauna, theater, game room, bar area, a kitchen and chefs’ kitchen. Outside, the home has a see through acrylic pool, fire features and city views.

5 Promontory Ridge Dr.: $15.5 million

Realtor: Ivan G. Sher

Located in the ultra-luxurious community of The Ridges, this custom-built estate spans over 10,000 square feet. The home has a resort-style design with six beds, nine baths, a six-car garage and casita. Finishing the resort-style estate is a private theater, sunken wet bar, game room, gym, and dual lofts. Outside, there is a basketball court, putting green, pool, spa and outdoor kitchen.

7 Stoneshead Ct.: $15,499,000

Realtor: Dan S. Coletti

Perched atop Ascaya, this home has an obstructed view and currently has the highest elevation in the community. The 9,047-square-foot, five-bed, six-bath home is a 2025 New American Build, fit with the latest technology. The home has an indoor-outdoor design with tongue and groove ceilings, finished with amenities like an LG 136’ HD TV, three-floor elevator and a large underground wine cellar.

1492 MacDonald Ranch Dr.: $9.45 million

Realtor: Kristen Routh Silberman

This home in MacDonald Highlands is fit for entertainment. Located in guard gated Villa Golden Rock, this home has four beds, six baths, on a half-acre lot. Inside, the home has a wine cellar, movie theater, entertainer’s kitchen, alongside a wellness and gym center with steam and sauna. Outside, the home is complete with Strip views, a pool with an elevated spa, swim-up barstools and indoor-outdoor sliders. Residents will also be able to utilize the country club with tennis, pickleball, swimming, bars and dining.

677 Overlook Rim Dr.: $9.25 million

Realtor: Shyla R. Magee

Step inside this secluded home inside MacDonald Highlands, elevated for unobstructed views of the Strip. With 8,235 square feet of space, five beds and seven bathrooms, this home delivers an “elevated lifestyle.” The sprawling home has an open floor plan, with an elevator and floor-to-ceiling windows. Inside, the home has porcelain slab flooring, a chefs’ kitchen, a great room with a wet bar, contemporary theater and wine cellar.

6325 Guy Ave.: $8.4 million

Realtor: Terri Gamboa

New to the list: a one-of-a-kind 10-acre equestrian facility with two homes on the property. The current tenant/manager and all boarders want to stay at the location. This facility is intended for equestrian enthusiasts interested in taking over exactly as is. The location has been a premier Las Vegas facility for over 20 years as a fully functioning boarding and show facility. With 48 stalls, dressage and jumping areas, landscaping, round pens and turnouts, the location is perfect for an investor looking to take over ownership.

1098 Spirit Rock Dr.: $8 million

Realtor: Mark A. Stuhmer

Another MacDonald Highlands home finds its way onto the list, with a fully furnished model home by Christopher Homes. This home has three beds, five baths, a SkyLoft and 5,600 square feet. Perfect for entertaining, the home has AI technology, a pool and spa, custom lighting and Lutron shades. The furnished model home is available with a leaseback.

8 Rue Mediterra Dr.: $7.9 million

Realtor: Lisa L. Vaughn

This massive, Mediterranean-inspired Lake Las Vegas estate is over 18,000 square feet with nine beds and 15 baths. With three stories, residents step into a sprawling great room with a spiral staircase. Inside the luxurious estate, there are two game rooms, a media room, pool tables, ping pong, two sparkling pools and a spa, with two elevators. Considered a “true masterpiece of architectural design,” the home was created with multi-generational living in mind.

617 Overlook Rim Dr.: $7.5 million

Realtor: Mark A. Stuhmer

Overlook Rim Drive sees itself on the list again with another Christopher Homes build, fully furnished with a leaseback. The house is 4,808 square feet with three beds, six baths and a SkyLoft with an ultra-modern design. With smart home technology, Lutron shades and custom lighting, residents won’t want to leave the estate. The home has clear views of the Las Vegas Strip, where residents can relax in their pool or spa in the “backyard oasis” looking out. Additionally, the home has custom cabinetry, a wine locker, Dacor appliances and an entertainer’s kitchen.

