5 of the most expensive mansions you can rent in Las Vegas — PHOTOS
Las Vegas has no shortage of homes for rent between $1,000 and $2,000 a month. Some landlords, however, charge the price of a new car every four weeks.
A half-dozen or so homes in the Las Vegas area cost at least $20,000 a month in rent, as seen on listing site Zillow. Here’s a look at some of the priciest of the bunch.
9508 Kings Gate Court
■ Monthly rent: $29,995
This seven-bedroom mansion spans 13,223 square feet and was built “with NO expense spared!” the listing says.
It features a hand-forged, wrought-iron staircase, a tennis court, a movie theater, a gym and an elevator.
It’s also next to the mansion that boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather bought last year for $10 million and across the street from the one that NBA star DeMarcus Cousins purchased in 2017.
4381 W. Flamingo Road, unit #57304
■ Monthly rent: $25,000
This 3,300-square-foot penthouse is on the 57th floor of the Palms Place tower, 1.5 miles west of the Strip. It features floor-to-ceiling glass windows, hardwood and marble flooring, and a 1,000 square-foot balcony with a hot tub.
“Great for entertaining!” the listing says.
3935 W. Maule Ave.
■ Monthly rent: $25,000
This 11-bedroom spread has a miniature golf course and a pool table and consists of two “complete homes that were connected,” the listing says.
4 Chartiers Court
■ Monthly rent: $20,000
Spanning 5,740 square feet, this custom house has “a Shabby Chic California couture feel” and features a basketball court and fitness center, according to its listing on Trulia.
5870 W. Oquendo Road
■ Monthly rent: $20,000
This property features a six-bedroom house and a four-bedroom casita. In the main house, the balcony outside the upstairs game room offers views of the Strip, and the swimming pool has a water slide, the listing says.
