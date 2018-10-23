Housing

Floyd Mayweather buys $10M mansion in western Las Vegas — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 23, 2018 - 6:00 am
 
Updated October 23, 2018 - 6:09 am

Floyd Mayweather may have hung up the gloves — for now — but he still plans on living big.

The 41-year-old retired boxing superstar bought a Las Vegas compound with a 16,357-square-foot mansion, two guesthouses, a pool house, a small vineyard and an underground garage, according to listing broker Kamran Zand.

The $10 million sale closed Monday, property records show.

Mayweather’s new digs aren’t the biggest in town, and his purchase wasn’t even the most expensive this year. But it’s another deal for a slice of the market that’s seen plenty of action in 2018, and it comes a year after NBA star DeMarcus Cousins bought a mansion across the street.

Mayweather representatives on Monday did not immediately respond to requests for an interview with the boxer.

Zand, founder of Luxury Estates International, said the 1.4-acre property, at 9504 Kings Gate Court in the Queensridge community in the western valley, features two above-ground garages, a gym, a wine cellar, an outdoor pool and an indoor spa with a current that allows for stationary swimming.

He said the sale was the most expensive of his career.

Las Vegas’ luxury market has seen no shortage of deals this year. As of last week, 437 properties had sold for at least $1 million, up almost 20 percent from the same period in 2017, according to data from the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors’ listing service, which largely comprises previously owned homes.

Ken Lowman, owner of brokerage firm Luxury Homes of Las Vegas, said the high-end market has been “fantastic” and that this year has been his best ever, with $80 million in sales. But business has slowed in the past few months, similar to the broader resale market, he said.

He has sold about 55 homes this year, he said, but “maybe three” of those came since mid-August.

“It’s almost like someone turned off a light switch,” said Lowman, who attributed the pullback in part to rising interest rates and stock market gyrations.

With a 50-0 professional record, Mayweather has a net worth of $285 million, according to Forbes magazine. His last bout was in August 2017 against UFC star Conor McGregor at T-Mobile Arena. More recently, the UFC’s Khabib Nurmagomedov jokingly challenged Mayweather to a fight, and the boxer accepted.

“CBS, Showtime, MGM Grand, get the checkbook out!” Mayweather posted on Instagram last week.

Mayweather paid a fortune for his new home, but at least one house sold for more money this year in Las Vegas: 1717 Enclave Court, a 12,945-square-foot mansion, traded for $13 million in March, property records show.

Mayweather also can’t claim to have the biggest mansion in town. Magician David Copperfield bought a 31,000-square-foot palace in 2016 for about $17.5 million, a record price for Las Vegas.

Cousins, a 6-foot-11 center with the Golden State Warriors, bought the valley’s most expensive house of 2017, spending $6.5 million for the 15,816-square-foot mansion at 9511 Kings Gate Court.

Zand brokered that deal as well.

“I’m 2-for-2 on that street,” he said.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Business
Bellagio, MGM Resorts International’s luxury hotel turns 20
The more than 3,000-room Bellagio hotel is situated on the site of the former Dunes Hotel. The Dunes was imploded in 1993, and construction of the Bellagio started in 1996. It cost $1.6 billion to build, making it the most expensive hotel in the world at the time. The Bellagio was former Wynn Resorts Ltd. Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn’s second major casino on the Strip after The Mirage. MGM Resorts International acquired the property from Steve Wynn in 2000. (Tara Mack/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Facial recognition software at G2E – Todd Prince
Shing Tao, CEO of Las Vegas-based Remark Holdings, talks about his facial recognition product. (Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former NBA player, Shaquille O'Neal, speaks about his new Las Vegas chicken restaurant
Former NBA player, Shaquille O'Neal, speaks about his new Las Vegas chicken restaurant. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Bobby Baldwin to leave MGM
MGM Resorts International executive and professional poker player Bobby Baldwin is set to leave MGM.
Caesars has new armed emergency response teams
Caesars Entertainment Corp. has created armed emergency response teams. They are composed of former military and law enforcement officials. "These teams provide valuable additional security capabilities,” Caesars spokeswoman Jennifer Forkish said. Caesars is hiring Security Saturation Team supervisors, managers and officers, according to LinkedIn. The company did not say how many people it plans to hire for the units. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas, airlines prepare for CES
CES in January is expected to attract more than 180,000 attendees. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
AGS partners with Vegas Golden Knights
AGS is the nation’s second-largest manufacturer of Class II slot machines used primarily in tribal jurisdictions. It announced a marketing partnership with the Vegas Golden Knights NHL team. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lehman Brothers bet big on Las Vegas
Lehman Brothers collapsed 10 years ago, helping send the country into the Great Recession.
Fremont9 opens downtown
Fremont9 apartment complex has opened in downtown Las Vegas. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Ross & Snow launches in Las Vegas
Luxury shoe brand Ross & Snow has opened in Las Vegas, featuring "functional luxury" with premium shearling footwear. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Remote Identification and Drones
DJI vice president of policy and public affairs discusses using remote identification on drones. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Drones and public safety in Nevada
Two representatives in the drone industry discuss UAV's impact on public safety. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Frontier Airlines to launch flights from Las Vegas to Mexico
Frontier, a Denver-based ultra-low-cost carrier, will become the first airline in more than a decade to offer international service to Canada and Mexico from Las Vegas when flights to Cancun and Los Cabos begin Dec. 15. (Rick Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts International CEO Jim Murren addresses Oct. 1 lawsuits
MGM Resorts International Chairman and CEO Jim Murren addresses criticism his company has received for filing a lawsuit against the survivors of the Oct. 1 shooting. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts International opens the doors on MGM Springfield
Massachusetts’ first hotel-casino opens in downtown Springfield. The $960 million MGM Springfield has 252 rooms and 125,000-square-feet of casino. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts International prepares to open MGM Springfield
Las Vegas-based MGM Resorts International gave news media and invited guests a preview of the $960 million MGM Springfield casino in Massachusetts. The commonwealth's first resort casino will open Friday, Aug. 24. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Walk Through Circus Circus
It only takes a short walk through Circus Circus to realize it attracts a demographic like no other casino on the Strip: families with young children. (Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Morphy Auctions, a vintage slot machines seller, wants gaming license
Vice president Don Grimmer talks about Morphy Auctions at the company's warehouse located at 4520 Arville Street in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. (Rick Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada's venture capital money doesn't stay in state
Zach Miles, associate vice president for economic development for UNLV, said there’s venture money in Southern Nevada, “but trying to find the right groups to tap into for that money is different.” According to a 2017 report from the Kauffman Foundation, Las Vegas ranked number 34 out of 40 metropolitan areas for growth entrepreneurship, a metric of how much startups grow. With a lack of growing startups in Las Vegas, investment money is being sent outside of state borders. The southwest region of the U.S. received $386 million in funding in the second quarter, with about $25.2 million in Nevada. The San Francisco area alone received about $5.6 billion. (source: CB Insights)
Neon wraps can light up the night for advertising
Vinyl wrap company 5150 Wraps talks about neon wraps, a new technology that the company believes can boost advertising at night. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Nevada on the forefront of drone safety
Dr. Chris Walach, senior director of Nevada Institute for Autonomous Systems, talks to a reporter at NIAS's new Nevada Drone Center for Excellence of Public Safety, located inside the Switch Innevation Center in Las Vegas. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto
More in Housing
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Housing Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like