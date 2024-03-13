Raiders star buys Summerlin home for $5.68M — PHOTOS

The longstanding Raider purchased the home in February, and it comes with a pool and indoor basketball court.

Another view of the Summerlin residence (Luxury Estates International)

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates a sack during the first half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Summerlin residence has a lot of room for entertaining. (Luxury Estates International)

The primary bathroom has a large tub. (Luxury Estates International)

The Summerlin residence has an indoor basketball court. (Luxury Estates International)

The Summerlin residence has a movie theater. (Luxury Estates International)

The property has a pool and spa. (Luxury Estates International)

(Luxury Estates International)

The residence has a long staircase to the second floor. (Luxury Estates International)

A view of the grounds. (Luxury Estates International)

Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby has purchased a Summerlin house with an indoor basketball court and in-ground trampoline for $5.68 million.

Clark County property records show Crosby purchased the home in the guard-gated enclave of Mountain Trails in Summerlin North in February.

Crosby, who plays defensive end for the Raiders, has been with the team since the 2019 season when the team was still based in Oakland, California.

The 20,558-square-foot house sits on 1.24 acres and has seven bedrooms, 10 baths and a six-car garage. The home was originally built in 2002 and is two stories with high ceilings, marble floors and movie room, wine room, billiards room and a gym. Outside is a pool and spa.

“This sumptuous Las Vegas estate is an entertainer’s dream and offers the pinnacle of luxury living for those who appreciate the finer things in life,” agent Austin Sherwood, with Luxury Estates International, said in the listing.

Katherine Castro with Realty One Group represented Crosby in the sale. Neither real estate agent involved in the sale responded to a request for comment from the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Sherwood said in the listing that the previous owners purchased the home and acquired the lot next door. They combined the property to add a second dwelling with the basketball court, that also can be used for lacrosse, tennis and volleyball.

In 2020, Real Estate Millions reported Crosby closed on a home in Green Valley for $480,000. The two-story Henderson home is 2,951 square feet with four bedrooms. It was built in 1990.

A previous headline misstated the price of the Summerlin house.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.