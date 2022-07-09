Jerry Lewis’ Las Vegas home back on market for $2.7M

After multiple ownership changes, Jerry Lewis’ Las Vegas home is set to hit the market again for $2.7 million after it got touch-up renovations to modernize the property.

The back view of the former house of Jerry Lewis in Las Vegas in May 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The front room at the former house of Jerry Lewis in Las Vegas in May 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After multiple ownership changes, Jerry Lewis’ Las Vegas home is set to hit the market again for $2.7 million after some touch-up renovations designed to modernize the property.

The home in which the comedy icon lived for nearly 35 years has struggled to find a buyer. After Lewis’ death in August 2017, the house was sold to Jane Popple in 2019 for $1.2 million and was put on the auction block and got a $2.5 million bid that ultimately fell through and was then listed for $1.8 million.

The home, located in Las Vegas’ swanky Scotch 80s neighborhood, was sold to Iddo Gavish of Century 21 Gavish Real Estate for about $1.4 million. He said the property came to his attention because a part of his real estate company monitors the housing market for homes that need rehab and renovation and the Lewis house fit the bill.

The nearly 7,230-square-foot home with six bedrooms and six bathrooms will be officially listed on the market next week for $2.7 million, according to Gavish.

Gavish and his company saw home renovations designed to update the house to modern standards but not take away from the nostalgia or the history of the house. The renovations included a complete renovation of the landscaping, gates, and pool and retouched the master bathroom and kitchen.

“There’s a fine line with modernizing the home and keeping that nostalgia value and that Jerry Lewis icon behind it was a tight rope I want to make sure that happened correctly,” said Gavish.

Other renovations included adding a new security system, a new sound system, replacing all the electrical outlets and making the lighting LED-friendly, Gavish said.

Some unique features will stay, such as the petrified wood bar that has been in the home for a long time and the elaborate chandelier.

The real estate firm isn’t focused solely on preserving the house, it also hopes to help preserve Lewis’ legacy with this home sale by hosting several charity events inspired by Lewis’ legacy. The events include Century 21’s national day of giving and party with a purpose, which will help raise funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Lewis held many telethons for decades to raise money for this association. Gavish said Century 21 was inspired by these events and will host a “socialthon” which can be accessed on multiple social media platforms to help raise funds.

Gavish said that with the attention gained by Lewis owning this home will sell quickly. He said he is hoping for a bidding war and initially thought about listing it at $2.9 million but then decided to set it at $2.7 million.

“We have a feeling that it’s with the name attached to it and with the media attention that’s been getting that it will move fairly quickly,” said Gavish. “But you never know about these things.”

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com or on Twitter @seanhemmers34