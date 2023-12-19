Acres of stars: Celebrities who bought, sold Las Vegas homes in 2023

From Academy Award nominees to prominent athletes, a number of notable names bought or sold properties in the Las Vegas Valley this year.

When it comes to celebrity real estate deals, one name stood atop the list again this year: Mark Wahlberg.

The A-list actor’s much publicized move to Las Vegas from Los Angeles in 2022 has caught the hearts and minds of Las Vegas Valley residents. And as it turns out, even his September reselling of the original home he moved into in Summerlin was big news for readers.

Wahlberg — most famous for roles in such movies as the “Transformers” series, “Pain & Gain” and “The Departed” — purchased the house for $14.5 million in August 2022. A month earlier he bought 2.5 acres of land in the same community for $15.6 million, giving him plenty of space to build a mansion in the suburban outpost.

The report that he sold his original home in the wealthy enclave of The Summit Club for $16.6 million garnered a lot of media speculation, which Wahlberg quelled by stating he loves Las Vegas and has no plans to move.

While home sales in Clark County dropped in 2023 to their worst level since 2008, the luxury market was stronger. Sales of multimillion-dollar homes still declined, but not to the degree of the overall residential market. Cash buyers essentially kept the Las Vegas real estate scene from flat lining, though a lack of listings kept prices high.

Most expensive homes

The most expensive home ever sold in Southern Nevada went back on the market after previously being sold in 2021 to billionaire Anthony Hsieh, but the property is still for sale more than a month later.

The four-bedroom, six-bathroom Henderson mansion — located at 685 Dragon Peak Park — is listed for $34 million.

One of the most interesting celebrity real estate stories that caught readers’ attention this year was the sale of the Las Vegas home formerly owned by legendary comedian Jerry Lewis. The home sold in foreclosure for roughly $2 million.

Lewis, who died in 2017 at 91, lived in the residence for more than 35 years.

In May, Canadian pop superstar Celine Dion sold her home in Summerlin’s affluent The Summit Club for a record-breaking $30 million.

Dion, who is still apparently dealing with health issues which have kept her off stage, bought the unfinished home in 2017 for $9.2 million but has never lived in it, according to residents of the toney enclave.

There was also no shortage of famous athletes selling their properties in 2023, including former Golden Knights player Max Pacioretty and current player Alex Pietrangelo, who swapped homes and sold them as well.

Raiders owner Mark Davis also got in on the action, selling his Summit Club condo for $10.5 million in February.

Notably, if you’re a Raider, the best way to buy or sell a house is to get in touch with real estate agent Cami Lincowski, who has made a name for herself helping many NFL players who have moved to the area, including starting quarterback Aidan O’Connell.

Outside of the immediate Clark County area, there was one big notable home that went on the market: Steve Wynn’s former Lake Tahoe mansion, which is still listed for a whopping $72 million on the aptly titled “Billionaire’s Row.”

Finally, when it comes to being famous by proxy, Jennifer Harley, the former girlfriend of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro of ‘Jersey Shore’ fame, sold her Summerlin house and has since moved to Miami.

