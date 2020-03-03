Aviator luxury apartments open near Henderson Executive Airport

One of the Valley’s biggest apartment developers has opened the antique airplane-inspired apartment community, The Aviator in West Henderson.

One of the Valley’s biggest apartment developers, Nevada West Partners, has opened the antique airplane-inspired apartment complex The Aviator in West Henderson, according to a Monday release from property management firm WestCorp Management Group.

The 380-unit complex at 3660 St. Rose Parkway has one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging from 836 to 1,390 square feet. It also includes top-floor units, called Sky Suites, featuring 12-foot coffered ceilings and three-panel glass slider walls in the living room. Rent starts at $1,223 per month.

The community has a swimming pool, sauna and steam room, fitness center, dog park and pet wash, as well as a children’s playground. There’s also a clubhouse, decorated with pieces from World War II aircraft, that has a business center and self-serve café.

The new development is part of a construction boom in West Henderson.

