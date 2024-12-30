60°F
BLM to auction off 90 acres in Las Vegas Valley

An aerial view of Enterprise where the BLM plans to auction off some undeveloped land. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 30, 2024 - 12:01 pm
 

The Bureau of Land Management plans to auction off nearly 90 acres littered throughout the Las Vegas Valley in March.

The 11 parcels total 89.35 acres and will be sold at “fair market value” in an online auction starting at 8 a.m. on March 18, according to a notice posted by the BLM on the Federal Register.

Specific information on each parcel such as legal description, physical location, encumbrances, reservations, rights-of-way and acreage will be published online 30 days prior to the auction, according to BLM.

Four of the parcels are located within the southwest valley, one is in the southern part of the valley, two are in Henderson and three are in the northwest part of the valley, according to the BLM. Some parcels are near residential properties and others near commercial properties. Six of the properties are in Clark County’s jurisdiction, three are within the city of Las Vegas and two are within the city of Henderson.

BLM said in a press release that the parcels will not be discounted in accordance with the Southern Nevada Public Land Management Act that was first passed in 1998.

The Southern Nevada Public Land Management Act has come under increased scrutiny as of late as the valley deals with a shortage of land for both commercial and residential development. Stakeholders who spoke to the Las Vegas Review-Journal say hundreds of thousands of acres within the valley are prime for development but have not be released or put up for auction by the BLM.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.

