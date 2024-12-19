63°F
Centennial Hills residents speak out against proposed Ann Road rental community

Rental houses owned by American Homes For Rent are shown at the Southwest corner of Pyle Avenue and Jones Boulevard. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The proposed site for the 25-unit, single family home rental units off Ann Road and Leggett Road in Centennial Hills. (Submitted)
The proposed blueprints for the 25-unit, single family home rental units off Ann Road and Leggett Road in Centennial Hills. (Submitted)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 18, 2024 - 4:20 pm
 

The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday approved a single-family residential rental project in Centennial Hills, despite push back from nearby residents.

AMH Development, also known as American Homes For Rent, received approved for the rezoning of three undeveloped lots off Ann Road and Leggett Road from office to low density and medium density residential, for its 25-lot, single-family rental development. Regardless, the approval did not come without many recommendations for denial from surrounding community members during the meeting.

“Unfortunately, there is some sort of a bias towards the rental community,” said Bob Gronhauer, a representative for AMH during the meeting.

Around 400 community members signed a petition to opposing the rezoning and development. Some members of the surrounding neighborhoods voiced their concerns about having rental properties in the area, claiming it is associated with crime, renters are not invested in any neighborhood, as well as traffic and parking concerns.

“Right down the block, within walking distance from this empty piece of dirt, is a bar. What could go wrong when you bring in lower income renters?,” said Michael and Cynthia Reigh, nearby residents in a submitted public document. “It’s so busy now that no one tries to make a left turn out onto Ann, it’s taking your life in your hands.”

Prior to seeking city approval, AMH held a neighborhood meeting to address concerns from members, where five representatives and 22 community members attended and held two open houses. At the meetings, AMH stated rental prices would be between $2,700 and $2,800, the target income for renters is $90,000 to $100,000. A minimum credit score would be set, background checks would be conducted and minimum lease requirements are one year.

As for traffic and parking, Gronhauer said the impact the subdivision would have is “negligible”to Ann Road and Cimmaron Road. Additionally, AMH said they would work with the city to prohibit on-street parking on Leggett Road.

Many commenters and petitioners questioned the intent of AMH, citing their Better Business Bureau page. The company has 1.18 customer review stars on BBB, but an A+ rating from BBB.

“If you look up AMH it states they are nonresponsive,” said Patricia Miller during her public comment. “I’m not sure AMH is necessarily for renters, as much are they are for profit.”

The rezoning was approved by the majority council, with Nancy Brune and Francis Allen-Palenske the only ones in opposition.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

