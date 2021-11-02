74°F
Developers break ground on apartment project near Aliante Hotel

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 2, 2021 - 11:26 am
 
American Nevada Co. and Warmington Properties plan to build Sync, a 203-unit apartment complex ...
American Nevada Co. and Warmington Properties plan to build Sync, a 203-unit apartment complex in North Las Vegas, a rendering of which is seen here. (Courtesy)

Two development firms have teamed up to build an apartment complex near Aliante Hotel.

American Nevada Co. and Warmington Properties were scheduled to hold a ceremonial groundbreaking Tuesday morning for Sync, a 203-unit rental project off Aliante Parkway and the 215 Beltway in North Las Vegas.

The complex is slated to feature two- and three-story buildings, units ranging from 815 to 1,338 square feet, attached garages, and a resort-style pool area, according to a news release.

Sync is expected to be finished in the fourth quarter of 2022.

American Nevada, developer of the Aliante master-planned community, owned the 9.4-acre project site and formed a joint venture with Warmington, the primary developer and manager of the new rental complex, the release indicated.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

