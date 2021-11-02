Developers break ground on apartment project near Aliante Hotel

American Nevada Co. and Warmington Properties were scheduled to hold a ceremonial groundbreaking Tuesday morning for Sync, a 203-unit rental project off Aliante Parkway and the 215 Beltway in North Las Vegas.

American Nevada Co. and Warmington Properties plan to build Sync, a 203-unit apartment complex in North Las Vegas, a rendering of which is seen here. (Courtesy)

Two development firms have teamed up to build an apartment complex near Aliante Hotel.

The complex is slated to feature two- and three-story buildings, units ranging from 815 to 1,338 square feet, attached garages, and a resort-style pool area, according to a news release.

Sync is expected to be finished in the fourth quarter of 2022.

American Nevada, developer of the Aliante master-planned community, owned the 9.4-acre project site and formed a joint venture with Warmington, the primary developer and manager of the new rental complex, the release indicated.

