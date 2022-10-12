Eviction diversion court program coming to Clark County

Help is coming for some facing eviction.

A cadre of state and local officials on Wednesday unveiled a new court-based program that "may help thousands" in eviction proceedings. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

This June 9, 2021, file photo shows a sign for a public forum about eviction and housing discussion in Las Vegas.(Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A cadre of state and local officials on Wednesday unveiled a new court-based program that “may help thousands” in eviction proceedings.

Gov. Steve Sisolak and U.S. Rep. Susie Lee. D-Nev., were at the event. In the release from Clark County, the program is expected to launch next month.

The county said Las Vegas Justice Court, in a typical year, handles about 30,000 evictions, but that the number has ballooned to roughly 45,000.

“Successful eviction diversion programs provide landlords and tenants with the time, information and resources necessary to resolve their housing problems without prolonged litigation,” the county wrote in a news release. “But courts must hire dedicated staff to implement holistic, sustainable and community-driven strategies for resolving legal problems.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

