Gene Simmons of Kiss lands buyer for Henderson mansion

Kiss star Gene Simmons is under contract to sell his Henderson mansion at 7 Talus Court, seen here. (Courtesy)

Musician Gene Simmons from KISS arrives at the 47th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden on Sunday, April 1, 2012, in Las Vegas. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rock star Gene Simmons has found a buyer for his Henderson mansion.

Simmons’ luxury house, which spans about 11,000 square feet and was priced at $13.5 million, is under contract to sell, according to its listing on Zillow.

A sale has been pending since Feb. 16, the site indicates. No further information about the sale could be immediately confirmed Friday.

Simmons, through his publicist, declined to comment.

Listing broker Evangelina Duke-Petroni, of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, said her team was “unable to comment on the transaction, other than to say we are happy for our clients and it’s a remarkable opportunity for someone to acquire such a spectacular property.”

Located in the mountain-mansion Ascaya community, Simmons’ six-bedroom, eight-bathroom house, at 7 Talus Court, features a courtyard entrance, floor-to-ceiling windows, a commercial elevator, an 11-seat theater and direct views of the Strip, marketing materials have stated.

It sits on almost an acre of land, including a nearly half-acre plot filled with more than 130 trees, a “little forest” that cost $1 million, Simmons previously said.

The 72-year-old Kiss bassist — long known for donning a body-armor-style outfit and black-and-white face paint on stage — announced earlier this month that he would accept several types of cryptocurrency, including Bitcoin, for the home.

At the time, Simmons told the Review-Journal that he has millions of dollars’ worth of cryptocurrency — virtual money based on complex computer code — and that he takes a “long-term” view on it.

Blasted out of the McCullough Range by Hong Kong tycoon Henry Cheng, Ascaya boasts more than 300 homesites. Simmons bought his house and the now-tree-filled lot next door last May for $10.8 million combined, Clark County records indicate.

He originally listed the property in October for almost $15 million and slashed its price the next month.

When he put the home on the market, Simmons told the Review-Journal that he had never owned real estate in the Las Vegas area before he bought the mansion, nor had he ever tried to sell a home this quickly after purchasing it.

He said he had “quite a few houses all over the place” and that he wanted to move his family to Henderson, but they balked at the idea because of Southern Nevada’s intense heat.

Simmons said he stayed in the home for a few months, but he started going on tour, and given that his family didn’t want to be there, the place was empty.

Questioned about what initially got him interested in buying the house, he said, “Taxes.”

Asked if he would be interested in buying another one here, Simmons replied, “Can you speak with God and change the weather?”

