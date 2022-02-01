Kiss’ Gene Simmons open to selling Henderson mansion for cryptocurrency

The rock star’s 11,000-square-foot house is priced at $13.5 million and features a courtyard entrance, floor-to-ceiling windows, a commercial elevator and direct views of the Strip.

Kiss star Gene Simmons is trying to sell his Henderson mansion at 7 Talus Court, seen here, for $13.5 million and is willing to accept cryptocurrency as payment. (Courtesy)

With his mansion in Henderson still up for sale, Gene Simmons of Kiss is willing to take a different sort of payment for the house: cryptocurrency.

The 72-year-old rock star announced Tuesday that he would accept several types of digital money — Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Uniswap, Polkadot, Aave or Try, or a combination of them — for his roughly 11,000-square-foot home in the Ascaya community.

The luxe house is priced at $13.5 million.

“It is the future of money, and it just makes sense to offer interested parties the option of using cryptocurrency to purchase the estate,” Simmons said in a news release.

The six-bedroom, eight-bathroom house features a courtyard entrance, a “floating walkway” over a koi pond, glass sculptures, floor-to-ceiling windows, a commercial elevator, an 11-seat theater, and direct views of the Strip, the release stated.

Listing broker Evangelina Duke-Petroni told the Review-Journal that if a buyer pays with cryptocurrency, the funds are verified, though closing costs, including taxes and commissions, would “have to be paid in a currency that’s recognized by traditional standards.”

