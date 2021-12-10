55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Housing

Gene Simmons slashes asking price of Henderson mansion

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 10, 2021 - 2:00 pm
 
Gene Simmons of Kiss is trying to sell his mansion in Henderson's Ascaya community. (Courtesy)
Gene Simmons of Kiss is trying to sell his mansion in Henderson's Ascaya community. (Courtesy)
Gene Simmons of Kiss is trying to sell his mansion in Henderson's Ascaya community. (Courtesy)
Gene Simmons of Kiss is trying to sell his mansion in Henderson's Ascaya community. (Courtesy)
Gene Simmons of Kiss is trying to sell his mansion in Henderson's Ascaya community. (Courtesy)
Gene Simmons of Kiss is trying to sell his mansion in Henderson's Ascaya community. (Courtesy)
Gene Simmons from the band Kiss attends the premiere of A&E Network's "Biography: KISS ...
Gene Simmons from the band Kiss attends the premiere of A&E Network's "Biography: KISStory" during the 20th Tribeca Festival at Battery Park on Friday, June 11, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Rock star Gene Simmons has slashed more than a million dollars off the asking price for his Henderson mansion just weeks after announcing it was for sale.

The bassist and co-founder of Kiss is now asking for $13.5 million for his six-bedroom, eight-bathroom house at 7 Talus Court in Henderson’s Ascaya luxury community. Simmons listed the 10,871-square-foot mansion for $14.95 million in October, just five months after he bought the place.

The rocker cut the price on Nov. 17, according to a Zillow listing by brokers Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties.

The property is almost an acre in size, with a half-acre filled with elm, ash, myrtle and tipu trees. An October news release announcing the listing said the courtyard entrance has a “floating walkway” over a koi pond, and the house itself has an elevator, an 11-seat theater, floor-to-ceiling windows and disappearing glass walls.

Simmons, 72, bought the house and the lot next door for $10.8 million combined, Clark County records indicate. Zillow estimates the house is worth roughly $12.8 million.

Simmons told the Review-Journal in October that he’d never tried to sell a home so quickly after buying one.

He said that “taxes” initially piqued his interest in buying a Las Vegas Valley home, which he’d never done before, but his family didn’t like Southern Nevada’s hot temperatures and would leave the house empty while Simmons was on tour.

Asked if he’d be interested in buying another local property, Simmons responded, “Can you speak with God and change the weather?”

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Clark County approves $60M land purchase along south Strip
Clark County approves $60M land purchase along south Strip
2
Resorts World’s Marigold restaurant closes 5 months after opening
Resorts World’s Marigold restaurant closes 5 months after opening
3
Bundle up! Freeze warning issued for the valley
Bundle up! Freeze warning issued for the valley
4
Raiders report: ‘If you’re tired, go home,’ K.J. Wright says
Raiders report: ‘If you’re tired, go home,’ K.J. Wright says
5
Tickets to Adele’s Caesars shows as pricey as expected
Tickets to Adele’s Caesars shows as pricey as expected
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Apartment buildings at The Gramercy, a mixed-use development in the southwest valley, is shown ...
More apartments coming to southwest Las Vegas
By / RJ

Southern California real estate firms Lyon Living and LandSpire Group recently started construction on a 294-unit rental complex at The Gramercy in the southwest valley.