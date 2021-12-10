Gene Simmons slashes asking price of Henderson mansion

The 72-year-old rock star initially listed his Henderson mountain-side mansion in October, just five months after he bought it. Now he’s lowered the price dramatically.

Gene Simmons of Kiss is trying to sell his mansion in Henderson's Ascaya community. (Courtesy)

Gene Simmons of Kiss is trying to sell his mansion in Henderson's Ascaya community. (Courtesy)

Gene Simmons of Kiss is trying to sell his mansion in Henderson's Ascaya community. (Courtesy)

Gene Simmons from the band Kiss attends the premiere of A&E Network's "Biography: KISStory" during the 20th Tribeca Festival at Battery Park on Friday, June 11, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Rock star Gene Simmons has slashed more than a million dollars off the asking price for his Henderson mansion just weeks after announcing it was for sale.

The bassist and co-founder of Kiss is now asking for $13.5 million for his six-bedroom, eight-bathroom house at 7 Talus Court in Henderson’s Ascaya luxury community. Simmons listed the 10,871-square-foot mansion for $14.95 million in October, just five months after he bought the place.

The rocker cut the price on Nov. 17, according to a Zillow listing by brokers Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties.

The property is almost an acre in size, with a half-acre filled with elm, ash, myrtle and tipu trees. An October news release announcing the listing said the courtyard entrance has a “floating walkway” over a koi pond, and the house itself has an elevator, an 11-seat theater, floor-to-ceiling windows and disappearing glass walls.

Simmons, 72, bought the house and the lot next door for $10.8 million combined, Clark County records indicate. Zillow estimates the house is worth roughly $12.8 million.

Simmons told the Review-Journal in October that he’d never tried to sell a home so quickly after buying one.

He said that “taxes” initially piqued his interest in buying a Las Vegas Valley home, which he’d never done before, but his family didn’t like Southern Nevada’s hot temperatures and would leave the house empty while Simmons was on tour.

Asked if he’d be interested in buying another local property, Simmons responded, “Can you speak with God and change the weather?”

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.