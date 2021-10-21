Gene Simmons of Kiss lists Henderson mansion for $14.95M
The legendary rock star listed his Southern Nevada estate for $14.95 million, according to an announcement Thursday from his listing brokers at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties.
Just five months after buying it, Gene Simmons of Kiss is trying to sell his Henderson mansion.
His house, 7 Talus Court, in the luxury Ascaya community, spans more than 11,000 square feet and sits on nearly an acre of land, featuring a “private garden with walking trails adjacent to the house,” the release said.
Clark County records indicate that Simmons bought the house and the lot next door in May for $10.8 million.
