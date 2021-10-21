Gene Simmons of Kiss lists Henderson mansion for $14.95M

The legendary rock star listed his Southern Nevada estate for $14.95 million, according to an announcement Thursday from his listing brokers at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties.

Gene Simmons of Kiss is trying to sell his mansion in Henderson's Ascaya community. (Courtesy)

Gene Simmons from the band Kiss attends the premiere of A&E Network's "Biography: KISStory" during the 20th Tribeca Festival at Battery Park on Friday, June 11, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

The Ascaya home that Gene Simmons of KISS bought has more than 11,000 square feet of living space. (Ivan Sher Group)

Kiss frontman Gene Simmons discusses one of his painting at Animazing on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Palazzo, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

His house, 7 Talus Court, in the luxury Ascaya community, spans more than 11,000 square feet and sits on nearly an acre of land, featuring a “private garden with walking trails adjacent to the house,” the release said.

Clark County records indicate that Simmons bought the house and the lot next door in May for $10.8 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

