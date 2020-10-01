Raiders boss buys 6.3-acre plot in Henderson mountains for $6M

Raiders owner Mark Davis, after bailing on plans to build a house in a wealthy Las Vegas enclave, has bought a bigger plot across town in the Henderson mountains.

The exclusive mountainside custom home community Ascaya has a total of 313 lots nestled in the McCullough Range in Henderson, Nevada on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis addresses the crowd during a ceremony at Allegiant Stadium on Jan. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. Gov. Steve Sisolak is at left and team president Marc Badain, right. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Davis confirmed to the Review-Journal on Wednesday that, as property records indicate, he purchased a vacant 6.3-acre custom-home lot in the Ascaya community for $6 million in August. He closed the deal after buying and then selling a smaller lot in The Summit Club, a luxury golf course community in Summerlin.

The football boss was partway through designing his house at the old site when he realized he couldn’t see Allegiant Stadium from there, adding, “It was starting to drive me crazy.”

Davis’ new community of choice was blasted out of the McCullough Range by a Hong Kong tycoon and, for a while, was a glaring symbol of Southern Nevada’s real estate excesses and failures. It sat idle, without any homes on its cake-layered mountainside lots, for years after the economy tanked a decade or so ago.

Construction has since resumed in Ascaya, and, as Davis pointed out, it offers “phenomenal views” of the valley.

He will also be able to see the stadium, his builder noted.

‘Best of both worlds’

Davis initially purchased land in The Summit Club in 2017 for $8.5 million, and permits were pulled to build a custom home, Clark County records show.

The house was never built, and Davis sold the 1.2-acre plot in late July for $10.5 million.

The Raiders’ practice facility and headquarters site in Henderson is also “a good drive” from The Summit, so he sold the property but bought a condo next to the community’s clubhouse, he said.

The condo building isn’t completed yet and will offer views of the Strip and the Raiders’ stadium, according to Davis.

“I’m getting the best of both worlds,” he said.

Valley views

The Summit, a 555-acre community by Discovery Land Co. and Summerlin developer Howard Hughes Corp., is off Town Center Drive south of Flamingo Road. It offers a big menu of amenities, including golfing with “on-course comfort stations,” its website says.

Summit officials declined to comment for this story.

Ascaya, off Horizon Ridge Parkway east of Green Valley Parkway, features 313 home sites. It rises nearly 1,000 feet above the valley floor, is lined with rock walls and features a $25 million private clubhouse, according to marketing materials.

Henry Cheng, chairman of conglomerate NWS Holdings Ltd., developed the community during Southern Nevada’s wild mid-2000s real estate bubble. In 2009, as the economy spiraled and before any lots changed hands, his group halted sales activity.

They reopened Ascaya in 2014 as the economy recovered.

Ascaya officials did not respond to requests for comment.

Blue Heron owner Tyler Jones, a luxury homebuilder who is designing Davis’ home, said he expects to break ground on the project this year. He said Davis will have unobstructed views of the valley and the Raiders’ stadium, which, he noted, was a “primary concern for obvious reasons.”

Jones said the house is far along the design process but declined to give specifics, including its size. According to Jones, the home will have a “very distinct look” and make a statement that, after moving his football team here from Oakland, California, Davis has arrived in Southern Nevada.

“That’s the way we like to think of it, anyway,” Jones said.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. F0llow @eli_segall on Twitter.