93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Real Estate Millions

Gene Simmons of Kiss buys Henderson home, lot for $10.8M

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 29, 2021 - 5:47 pm
 
Gene Simmons (AP)
Gene Simmons (AP)
The exclusive mountainside custom home community Ascaya has a total of 313 lots nestled in the ...
The exclusive mountainside custom home community Ascaya has a total of 313 lots nestled in the McCullough Range in Henderson, Nevada on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
Gene Simmons poses for pictures at Motley Crue and Kiss the 2012 Mega Tour news conference, Tue ...
Gene Simmons poses for pictures at Motley Crue and Kiss the 2012 Mega Tour news conference, Tuesday, March 20, 2012, at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, in Los Angeles. KISS and Motley Crue will launch their 40 city tour on July 20, 2012. (AP Photo/Katy Winn)

Rock star Gene Simmons of Kiss has paid a combined $10.8 million for a home in the Henderson hillside community of Ascaya and a lot adjacent to it, Simmons’ Realtor confirmed to Real Estate Millions.

The two-story 10,871-square-foot, six-bedroom home with a basement went for $8.2 million after being listed for $8.49 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service. TMZ reported today the Kiss rocker bought a home in Henderson.

Clark County records show the buyer as Goodman Realty LLC with an address in New Jersey, but Las Vegas Realtors confirmed Simmons, who’s been looking at properties in The Ridges in Summerlin and MacDonald Highlands in Henderson, was the buyer. Realtors also said Simmons bought the lot adjacent to the home to provide additional privacy. County records confirmed Goodman Realty as the buyer at $2.6 million for the .48-acre parcel. In May 2020, Omar and Susan Cabahug paid $700,000 for the vacant lot.

Michael T. Austin Trust was listed as the seller of the home, county records show.

Simmons’ agent, Mitch McClellan, president and broker with Southern Highlands Realty, confirmed those details. He said Simmons, however, does not want to comment at this time.

The MLS shows the listing agent was Ivan Sher of Berkshire Hathaway HomeService Nevada. He declined to comment.

The MLS described the property as ”a distinctively modern estate in Ascaya offers a unique opportunity to live in a piece of art that has no equal in the Las Vegas Valley.”

The MLS said the home has more than 11,000 square feet of living space and the “residence blends indoor and outdoor appeal into a seamless whole that is not only exciting, but masterfully executed. Enter the home via an illusioned floating pathway over a sculptural koi pond. Highlighted by glass walls and soaring geometrical spaces, the transitions between indoor and outdoor space are blurred by disappearing glass walls throughout.”

The MLS went on to say “the outdoor full-valley views are captivating, but the interior scene is equally impressive. Natural stone is blended with polished granite and unfinished concrete, creating a sensory experience with an artistic, sensual backdrop for colorful furnishings and art. With six bedrooms, six full baths and two half baths, the home can easily accommodate a large family or serve as a private retreat with abundant spaces for guests.”

County records show the property has a pool, 3,963 square feet on the first floor, 3,882 on the second floor, a finished basement of 3,026 square feet and basement garage of 2,284 square feet.

MOST READ
1
Body of boy found near Las Vegas misidentified, search continues
Body of boy found near Las Vegas misidentified, search continues
2
4th stimulus checks rumors run rampant
4th stimulus checks rumors run rampant
3
Andre Agassi’s home in Las Vegas now for sale
Andre Agassi’s home in Las Vegas now for sale
4
Body of Hispanic boy found near Las Vegas, community ‘shaken’
Body of Hispanic boy found near Las Vegas, community ‘shaken’
5
Man arrested after wrong-way crash leaves 2 dead
Man arrested after wrong-way crash leaves 2 dead
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Ian and Dee Kessle built their custom 9,534-square-foot Blue Heron home in MacDonald Highlands ...
Modern luxury in Vegas for $12.5M
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

Within MacDonald Highlands’ exclusive, double-gated Dragon Reserve the Kessler property captures breathtaking views of the Las Vegas Strip and surrounding landscape from several vantage points.

 
Las Vegas could see highest price ever paid for a home in 2021
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

Ultra-luxury sales are boosting the cumulative value of home sales in the Las Vegas Valley, and it won’t be surprising if Las Vegas sets an all-time record in 2021 for the highest price ever paid for a home.

Trump International hotel is seen in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. (Chitose Suzuki Las V ...
Trump International sales help lead Las Vegas high-rise surge
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

The Las Vegas high-rise market has re-emerged in 2021 with one of it’s strongest first quarters ever, led in part by a surge in sales at the Trump International Hotel on the Strip.

The home sits on 2.6 acres. (The Ivan Sher Group)
$11.3M ‘Billionaires Row’ home sale sets another 2021 record
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

The records keep falling in the Las Vegas luxury housing market with the French countryside-style estate of former casino executive Barry Shier closing for $11.3 million in a sale to a Silicon Valley e-commerce executive.

The mansion's grounds are vast. (Synergy Sotheby’s International)
$9.6M sale on Billionaires Row sets 2021 record
By Buck Wargo RJRealEstate.Vegas

A 13,000-square-foot home in “Billionaires Row” in Summerlin has set the high price so far in 2021 at $9.6 million and at least two more homes on the seven-home block are expected to sell in the coming days and weeks that will shatter that mark.

 
‘Palace in the Sky’ penthouse lists for $15M
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

The “Palace in the Sky” at Panorama Towers rises above Dean Martin Drive behind the Strip, showcasing sophisticated artistic expression through its intricate architectural detailing and extraordinary finishes.