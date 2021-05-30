Gene Simmons of Kiss buys Henderson home, lot for $10.8M

Rock star Gene Simmons of KISS has paid a combined $10.8 million for a home in the Henderson hillside community of Ascaya and a lot adjacent to it, Simmons’ Realtor confirmed to Real Estate Millions.

Gene Simmons (AP)

The exclusive mountainside custom home community Ascaya has a total of 313 lots nestled in the McCullough Range in Henderson, Nevada on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Gene Simmons poses for pictures at Motley Crue and Kiss the 2012 Mega Tour news conference, Tuesday, March 20, 2012, at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, in Los Angeles. KISS and Motley Crue will launch their 40 city tour on July 20, 2012. (AP Photo/Katy Winn)

The two-story 10,871-square-foot, six-bedroom home with a basement went for $8.2 million after being listed for $8.49 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service. TMZ reported today the Kiss rocker bought a home in Henderson.

Clark County records show the buyer as Goodman Realty LLC with an address in New Jersey, but Las Vegas Realtors confirmed Simmons, who’s been looking at properties in The Ridges in Summerlin and MacDonald Highlands in Henderson, was the buyer. Realtors also said Simmons bought the lot adjacent to the home to provide additional privacy. County records confirmed Goodman Realty as the buyer at $2.6 million for the .48-acre parcel. In May 2020, Omar and Susan Cabahug paid $700,000 for the vacant lot.

Michael T. Austin Trust was listed as the seller of the home, county records show.

Simmons’ agent, Mitch McClellan, president and broker with Southern Highlands Realty, confirmed those details. He said Simmons, however, does not want to comment at this time.

The MLS shows the listing agent was Ivan Sher of Berkshire Hathaway HomeService Nevada. He declined to comment.

The MLS described the property as ”a distinctively modern estate in Ascaya offers a unique opportunity to live in a piece of art that has no equal in the Las Vegas Valley.”

The MLS said the home has more than 11,000 square feet of living space and the “residence blends indoor and outdoor appeal into a seamless whole that is not only exciting, but masterfully executed. Enter the home via an illusioned floating pathway over a sculptural koi pond. Highlighted by glass walls and soaring geometrical spaces, the transitions between indoor and outdoor space are blurred by disappearing glass walls throughout.”

The MLS went on to say “the outdoor full-valley views are captivating, but the interior scene is equally impressive. Natural stone is blended with polished granite and unfinished concrete, creating a sensory experience with an artistic, sensual backdrop for colorful furnishings and art. With six bedrooms, six full baths and two half baths, the home can easily accommodate a large family or serve as a private retreat with abundant spaces for guests.”

County records show the property has a pool, 3,963 square feet on the first floor, 3,882 on the second floor, a finished basement of 3,026 square feet and basement garage of 2,284 square feet.