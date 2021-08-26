Golden Knights’ Alex Pietrangelo sells Las Vegas mansion to teammate
Vegas defenseman Alex Pietrangelo sold his 8,321-square-foot house in Summerlin to forward Max Pacioretty for $6.4 million this month, records indicate.
Skating out of their zone, Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo passed the puck back and forth down the ice, before the blueliner fired a shot in the net.
Vegas took the lead over Montreal with Pietrangelo’s third-period goal but ultimately lost the June playoff game. Now, property records indicate, the hockey teammates have passed something else between them: a Las Vegas mansion.
Pietrangelo sold his 8,321-square-foot house in Summerlin to Pacioretty for $6.4 million this month, less than a year after the defenseman bought it for $6 million, according to Clark County records.
Pacioretty purchased the sprawling single-story home nearly a week after he closed the sale of his two-story, 7,558-square-foot house in Summerlin for $6.25 million, property records show.
The luxury houses are less than a mile apart and are both in The Ridges, a wealthy enclave off Flamingo Road at Town Center Drive known for massive, custom-built homes near the desert’s edge with close-up mountain views.
They are also less than 5 miles from the Knights’ practice rink in Summerlin, City National Arena.
All told, the NHL players sold their digs amid a heated housing market, as Las Vegas has seen record-high prices and rapid sales for months.
Luxury homes make up a fraction of all sales in Southern Nevada, given their big asking prices, and they typically don’t trade quickly or always fetch the price the seller wants. But amid the current frenzy, mansions have moved from one owner to the next at an accelerated pace.
Golden Knights representatives did not respond to a request for comment from the two teammates. Efforts to reach the players through their agents were also unsuccessful Wednesday.
Pietrangelo had bought his house last November, the month after he signed a seven-year, $61.6 million contract with the Golden Knights as a free agent.
The home sits on a half-acre lot on Crested Cloud Way and came with a 55-plus-foot-long pool, a putting green, three fire pits, a game room in the basement, and a below-ground garage that can hold around 15 cars.
Pacioretty, meanwhile, had bought his house on Night Song Way for $3.8 million in October 2018, property records show, the month after the Canadiens traded him to the Knights and he signed a four-year, $28 million contract with his new team.
As seen on Zillow, the six-bedroom house came with steam and sauna rooms, a gym, a sport court, and a basement with a wine cellar and built-in bar.
In August 2018, a few months before Pacioretty took ownership of the place, a psychic named Mona Van Joseph, also known as “Mystic Mona,” entertained real estate agents there during a brokers’ open house.
“It’s the right house for somebody’s future,” Mystic Mona reportedly told the crowd. “This house has a very open, Zen feel to it that a person could put their own identity into it. I love that.”
She also predicted, by looking at five cards drawn from her tarot deck, that the house would find a buyer that month.
Close. According to Zillow, it went under contract to sell that September.
