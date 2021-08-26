Golden Knights’ Alex Pietrangelo sells Las Vegas mansion to teammate

Vegas defenseman Alex Pietrangelo sold his 8,321-square-foot house in Summerlin to forward Max Pacioretty for $6.4 million this month, records indicate.

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo sold his Summerlin mansion, seen here, to teammate Max Pacioretty for $6.4 million, property records indicate. (Courtesy of Teresa Marretti/Simply Vegas)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) celebrates after scoring against the Minnesota Wild during overtime of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, middle, is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty (67) celebrates his goal with Nicolas Roy (10) and Alex Pietrangelo (7) during the third period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61), left wing Max Pacioretty (67) and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) celebrate the team's overtime win against the San Jose Sharks in an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Friday, March 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty bought this luxury home in Summerlin in 2018 and recently sold it, property records indicate. (Courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services)

Skating out of their zone, Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo passed the puck back and forth down the ice, before the blueliner fired a shot in the net.

Vegas took the lead over Montreal with Pietrangelo’s third-period goal but ultimately lost the June playoff game. Now, property records indicate, the hockey teammates have passed something else between them: a Las Vegas mansion.

Pietrangelo sold his 8,321-square-foot house in Summerlin to Pacioretty for $6.4 million this month, less than a year after the defenseman bought it for $6 million, according to Clark County records.

Pacioretty purchased the sprawling single-story home nearly a week after he closed the sale of his two-story, 7,558-square-foot house in Summerlin for $6.25 million, property records show.

The luxury houses are less than a mile apart and are both in The Ridges, a wealthy enclave off Flamingo Road at Town Center Drive known for massive, custom-built homes near the desert’s edge with close-up mountain views.

They are also less than 5 miles from the Knights’ practice rink in Summerlin, City National Arena.

All told, the NHL players sold their digs amid a heated housing market, as Las Vegas has seen record-high prices and rapid sales for months.

Luxury homes make up a fraction of all sales in Southern Nevada, given their big asking prices, and they typically don’t trade quickly or always fetch the price the seller wants. But amid the current frenzy, mansions have moved from one owner to the next at an accelerated pace.

Golden Knights representatives did not respond to a request for comment from the two teammates. Efforts to reach the players through their agents were also unsuccessful Wednesday.

Pietrangelo had bought his house last November, the month after he signed a seven-year, $61.6 million contract with the Golden Knights as a free agent.

The home sits on a half-acre lot on Crested Cloud Way and came with a 55-plus-foot-long pool, a putting green, three fire pits, a game room in the basement, and a below-ground garage that can hold around 15 cars.

Pacioretty, meanwhile, had bought his house on Night Song Way for $3.8 million in October 2018, property records show, the month after the Canadiens traded him to the Knights and he signed a four-year, $28 million contract with his new team.

As seen on Zillow, the six-bedroom house came with steam and sauna rooms, a gym, a sport court, and a basement with a wine cellar and built-in bar.

In August 2018, a few months before Pacioretty took ownership of the place, a psychic named Mona Van Joseph, also known as “Mystic Mona,” entertained real estate agents there during a brokers’ open house.

“It’s the right house for somebody’s future,” Mystic Mona reportedly told the crowd. “This house has a very open, Zen feel to it that a person could put their own identity into it. I love that.”

She also predicted, by looking at five cards drawn from her tarot deck, that the house would find a buyer that month.

Close. According to Zillow, it went under contract to sell that September.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.