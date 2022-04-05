Here are 5 Las Vegas-area homes near median price of $450K

We found five examples of houses for sale at or near the median sale price of single-family homes in Southern Nevada.

Southern Nevada median home prices have reached record highs for months and that may continue for a while.

But if you’re hankering for a new home and don’t mind shelling out nearly half a million dollars for it, you will at least have some interesting options in the middle market.

The median sales price for previously owned single-family homes was up to $450,000 in February. That price is $95,000 higher than the median price in February 2021.

We perused property listings on the Las Vegas Realtors website and Zillow and found just a few of the Southern Nevada offerings within a $10,000 range of the median price:

3507 La Paloma Ave.

The Spanish-style home at 3507 La Paloma Ave., near Pecos Road and Twain Avenue, offers an arched driveway and 2,548 square feet of living space. The single-story house checks in just shy of the $10,000 upper boundary at a listing price of $459,900.

It comes with a total of nine rooms — including four bedrooms and two bathrooms — and a wood-burning fireplace in the family room. Out back you’ll find a combination shed/treehouse and a hot tub.

The house was built in 1972 and has fresh paint, new floor throughout and “a modern gourmet kitchen you’ll love to cook and entertain in,” according to the listing from Candice Grover of the Eddings Grover Group. The property also sits a mile away from Chaparrel High School.

73 Pinon Road

Looking to leave Las Vegas? A Cold Creek home may be calling your name.

The three-bed, two-bath home lists for $445,000 and sits on more than half an acre of land in the Spring Mountains. The 1,235-square-foot home is three years old and represents an “off-the-grid, self-sufficient” place to live with well water, solar panels and gas, listing agent Christopher Rosen said Thursday.

The two-story house has a gray and lavender exterior with a front and back porch. The primary bedroom upstairs has vaulted ceilings, and the house has picturesque mountainside views.

“It’s a getaway home,” Rosen said.

1116 Webb Ave.

It’s hard to miss this North Las Vegas home — it’s got a large treehouse right out front standing tall above a charming water feature and landscaped walkway.

Inside this 2,112-square -foot home at 1116 Webb Ave. are five bedrooms and three bathrooms in an open floor plan. There’s wood flooring throughout the property, the secondary rooms have fans and the kitchen has plenty of storage space, according to the listing from real estate agent Michelle Bush. The Webb Avenue home has a cheery sunroom running alongside the backyard and comes with solar electrical leasing.

The house, built in 1958 and listed at $450,000, sits in a neighborhood near Owens Avenue and Bruce Street, within a few blocks of an elementary school, middle school and Rancho High School.

808 Antonio Drive

Backyard enthusiasts, this one may be for you.

The single-story home has a Southwestern exterior with a stucco facade, tiled roof and a front-yard fence made of stone and white wrought iron. Its interior has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, marble-patterned tiling throughout, a splash of color on the walls, an electric fireplace and a kitchen with an island.

But the crown jewel of this house is its backyard. Shade trees, a water fountain, a spacious overhead patio, a detached pergola, a tiered brick patio hideaway and a long run alongside the house with desert landscaping and another gathering area. There’s ample room to sit in the sun or the shade throughout the backyard.

The 2,160-square-foot house place has eight rooms, solar paneling and an open floor plan, according to the listing by Nora Aguirre of Century 21 Americana.

The home is located in a Las Vegas neighborhood just northeast of Charleston and Jones boulevards. The listing price for this 1990 house is $440,990.

1724 Ferrell St.

Retro in color is the name of the game for the house at 1724 Ferrell St., near Rancho and Vegas drives.

The home was built in 1958 and features interior walls of crimson, mustard, turquoise and periwinkle. Ceramic tile and wood flooring spreads throughout the 2,523-square-foot home that comes with five bedrooms and three bathrooms. A wood-burning fireplace is built into a stone divider between the great room and the dining room.

Window-paned double doors divide the great room and a step-down living room. The backyard has a patch of grass, a large patio with an in-ground pool and two covered overhangs.

The house is listed at $450,000 by broker Athena Ponce with ERA Realty. The listing notes the house is pending.

