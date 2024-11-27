How much was rent in Las Vegas before the pandemic?

What should you do if you get evicted in Las Vegas?

Rent has gone up exponentially in Las Vegas since the start of the pandemic. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The cost of a one-bedroom apartment in the Las Vegas Valley has gone up more than $400 since the start of the pandemic, according to a new study.

The average rent for a one bedroom in the valley was $1,145.68 at the start of 2020, and as of the end of October 2024 that figure had jumped to $1,547, a $402 increase, according to data from online statistical website Numbeo which pulls from U.S. Census Bureau and the Consumer Price Index. In comparison, the average rent for a one bedroom in the valley was $640 in 2012.

Zillow has the median price for a rental apartment in the Las Vegas Valley currently at $2,000 as an average for all bedroom counts, which is a $31 dollar increase year over year.

Rental rates dropped in the Las Vegas Valley up until the end of September from a glut of new supply coming on the market, according to a study from Redfin.

The median asking rent for all bedrooms in the valley was at $1,475 at the end of September, a 1.5 percent decrease from August and a 1.7 percent increase from September of last year, according to Redfin. Many Sun Belt cities are starting to see large month-over-month rental rate drops, including Jacksonville, Florida, (-11.3 percent) Raleigh, North Carolina, (-10.6 percent) and San Diego (-10.4 percent).

A Zillow rental study from February found that Las Vegas households now needed to make at least $69,810 annually to be able to afford rent in the valley, which is above the median household income, according to the census.

Most people (74 percent) making under $50,000 are struggling to afford housing payments across the country, according to a new study from Redfin. One quarter of those people said they have skipped meals to afford monthly housing costs and also a quarter said they have sold household belongings to make rental payments.

