64°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Housing

Italy in Las Vegas: Summerlin home for sale has replica Italian street

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 13, 2023 - 3:49 pm
 
A luxury house in Las Vegas' Summerlin community, seen here, is on the market for $6.5 million. ...
A luxury house in Las Vegas' Summerlin community, seen here, is on the market for $6.5 million. The home features a replica Italian street scene. (Avia Media Group)
A luxury house in Las Vegas' Summerlin community, seen here, is on the market for $6.5 million. ...
A luxury house in Las Vegas' Summerlin community, seen here, is on the market for $6.5 million. The home features a replica Italian street scene. (Avia Media Group)
A luxury house in Las Vegas' Summerlin community, seen here, is on the market for $6.5 million. ...
A luxury house in Las Vegas' Summerlin community, seen here, is on the market for $6.5 million. The home features a replica Italian street scene. (Avia Media Group)
A luxury house in Las Vegas' Summerlin community, seen here, is on the market for $6.5 million. ...
A luxury house in Las Vegas' Summerlin community, seen here, is on the market for $6.5 million. The home features a replica Italian street scene. (Avia Media Group)
A luxury house in Las Vegas' Summerlin community, seen here, is on the market for $6.5 million. ...
A luxury house in Las Vegas' Summerlin community, seen here, is on the market for $6.5 million. The home features a replica Italian street scene. (Avia Media Group)
A luxury house in Las Vegas' Summerlin community, seen here, is on the market for $6.5 million. ...
A luxury house in Las Vegas' Summerlin community, seen here, is on the market for $6.5 million. The home features a replica Italian street scene. (Avia Media Group)
A luxury house in Las Vegas' Summerlin community, seen here, is on the market for $6.5 million. ...
A luxury house in Las Vegas' Summerlin community, seen here, is on the market for $6.5 million. The home features a replica Italian street scene. (Avia Media Group)
A luxury house in Las Vegas' Summerlin community, seen here, is on the market for $6.5 million. ...
A luxury house in Las Vegas' Summerlin community, seen here, is on the market for $6.5 million. The home features a replica Italian street scene. (Avia Media Group)
A luxury house in Las Vegas' Summerlin community, seen here, is on the market for $6.5 million. ...
A luxury house in Las Vegas' Summerlin community, seen here, is on the market for $6.5 million. The home features a replica Italian street scene. (Avia Media Group)
A luxury house in Las Vegas' Summerlin community, seen here, is on the market for $6.5 million. ...
A luxury house in Las Vegas' Summerlin community, seen here, is on the market for $6.5 million. The home features a replica Italian street scene. (Avia Media Group)
A luxury house in Las Vegas' Summerlin community, seen here, is on the market for $6.5 million. ...
A luxury house in Las Vegas' Summerlin community, seen here, is on the market for $6.5 million. The home features a replica Italian street scene. (Avia Media Group)
A luxury house in Las Vegas' Summerlin community, seen here, is on the market for $6.5 million. ...
A luxury house in Las Vegas' Summerlin community, seen here, is on the market for $6.5 million. The home features a replica Italian street scene. (Avia Media Group)
A luxury house in Las Vegas' Summerlin community, seen here, is on the market for $6.5 million. ...
A luxury house in Las Vegas' Summerlin community, seen here, is on the market for $6.5 million. The home features a replica Italian street scene. (Avia Media Group)
A luxury house in Las Vegas' Summerlin community, seen here, is on the market for $6.5 million. ...
A luxury house in Las Vegas' Summerlin community, seen here, is on the market for $6.5 million. The home features a replica Italian street scene. (Avia Media Group)
A luxury house in Las Vegas' Summerlin community, seen here, is on the market for $6.5 million. ...
A luxury house in Las Vegas' Summerlin community, seen here, is on the market for $6.5 million. The home features a replica Italian street scene. (Avia Media Group)
A luxury house in Las Vegas' Summerlin community, seen here, is on the market for $6.5 million. ...
A luxury house in Las Vegas' Summerlin community, seen here, is on the market for $6.5 million. The home features a replica Italian street scene. (Avia Media Group)
A luxury house in Las Vegas' Summerlin community, seen here, is on the market for $6.5 million. ...
A luxury house in Las Vegas' Summerlin community, seen here, is on the market for $6.5 million. The home features a replica Italian street scene. (Avia Media Group)
A luxury house in Las Vegas' Summerlin community, seen here, is on the market for $6.5 million. ...
A luxury house in Las Vegas' Summerlin community, seen here, is on the market for $6.5 million. The home features a replica Italian street scene. (Avia Media Group)
A luxury house in Las Vegas' Summerlin community, seen here, is on the market for $6.5 million. ...
A luxury house in Las Vegas' Summerlin community, seen here, is on the market for $6.5 million. The home features a replica Italian street scene. (Avia Media Group)
A luxury house in Las Vegas' Summerlin community, seen here, is on the market for $6.5 million. ...
A luxury house in Las Vegas' Summerlin community, seen here, is on the market for $6.5 million. The home features a replica Italian street scene. (Avia Media Group)
A luxury house in Las Vegas' Summerlin community, seen here, is on the market for $6.5 million. ...
A luxury house in Las Vegas' Summerlin community, seen here, is on the market for $6.5 million. The home features a replica Italian street scene. (Avia Media Group)
A luxury house in Las Vegas' Summerlin community, seen here, is on the market for $6.5 million. ...
A luxury house in Las Vegas' Summerlin community, seen here, is on the market for $6.5 million. The home features a replica Italian street scene. (Avia Media Group)
A luxury house in Las Vegas' Summerlin community, seen here, is on the market for $6.5 million. ...
A luxury house in Las Vegas' Summerlin community, seen here, is on the market for $6.5 million. The home features a replica Italian street scene. (Avia Media Group)

Las Vegas mansions often boast many of the same high-priced amenities, from a movie room and gym to a sport court and sleek pool area.

A luxury house in Summerlin, however, has a fairly unique feature: a replica of an Italian street scene.

The 9,771-square-foot home, which was listed for sale last week at $6.5 million, has a corridor designed to look like a quaint neighborhood in Italy.

It features wall-mounted lanterns and planter boxes, a fountain, and “storefront” windows for eateries named after the owners’ kids, including a chocolate shop and wine and cheese place.

There’s even a For Rent sign (“IN AFFITTO”), with a phone number, in a window overlooking the cobblestone-style street. Call 0775-91-4757 to inquire.

“I’ve never seen a feature like this,” said listing broker Michele Sullivan of brokerage firm Douglas Elliman.

The owners have a love for Italy and wanted to do something with this part of the house that wasn’t like a one-dimensional mural, Sullivan noted.

She estimated the section spans around 600 to 650 square feet.

According to news reports, the owners aren’t Italian but have visited the country several times.

Built in 2011, the six-bedroom home in The Ridges — a wealthy enclave off Flamingo Road at Town Center Drive — boasts a gym, movie theater, basketball court, elevator and climate-controlled, 600-bottle wine room.

Sullivan noted there is also a stairwell that connects the Italian area to the backyard.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Graney: Finality comes with Carr refusing trade from Raiders
Graney: Finality comes with Carr refusing trade from Raiders
2
Are slot machines tighter? Yup, but by an imperceptible amount
Are slot machines tighter? Yup, but by an imperceptible amount
3
$3.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$3.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
4
U2 teases MSG Sphere in Super Bowl ad
U2 teases MSG Sphere in Super Bowl ad
5
William Hill betting app still down Monday after Super Bowl
William Hill betting app still down Monday after Super Bowl
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The construction site of new homes being built in Summerlin in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. ...
Builders’ home sales plunge in Summerlin
By / RJ

Builders sold 782 homes in Las Vegas’ largest master-planned community last year, down 52 percent from 2021, according to separate reports last week from two consulting firms.

More stories for you
Las Vegas housing market starts 2023 flat
Las Vegas housing market starts 2023 flat
Las Vegas’ once-heated rental market cools off
Las Vegas’ once-heated rental market cools off
Las Vegas homebuilders’ sales, construction plans plunged in 2022
Las Vegas homebuilders’ sales, construction plans plunged in 2022
Ex-girlfriend of ‘Jersey Shore’ star selling Las Vegas home for $1.5M
Ex-girlfriend of ‘Jersey Shore’ star selling Las Vegas home for $1.5M
Homebuilding convention coming to Las Vegas
Homebuilding convention coming to Las Vegas
Legal aid groups seek more tenant protections as eviction filings rise
Legal aid groups seek more tenant protections as eviction filings rise