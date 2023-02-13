Italy in Las Vegas: Summerlin home for sale has replica Italian street

It features wall-mounted lanterns and planter boxes, a fountain, and “storefront” windows for eateries named after the owners’ kids.

A luxury house in Las Vegas' Summerlin community, seen here, is on the market for $6.5 million. The home features a replica Italian street scene. (Avia Media Group)

Las Vegas mansions often boast many of the same high-priced amenities, from a movie room and gym to a sport court and sleek pool area.

A luxury house in Summerlin, however, has a fairly unique feature: a replica of an Italian street scene.

The 9,771-square-foot home, which was listed for sale last week at $6.5 million, has a corridor designed to look like a quaint neighborhood in Italy.

It features wall-mounted lanterns and planter boxes, a fountain, and “storefront” windows for eateries named after the owners’ kids, including a chocolate shop and wine and cheese place.

There’s even a For Rent sign (“IN AFFITTO”), with a phone number, in a window overlooking the cobblestone-style street. Call 0775-91-4757 to inquire.

“I’ve never seen a feature like this,” said listing broker Michele Sullivan of brokerage firm Douglas Elliman.

The owners have a love for Italy and wanted to do something with this part of the house that wasn’t like a one-dimensional mural, Sullivan noted.

She estimated the section spans around 600 to 650 square feet.

According to news reports, the owners aren’t Italian but have visited the country several times.

Built in 2011, the six-bedroom home in The Ridges — a wealthy enclave off Flamingo Road at Town Center Drive — boasts a gym, movie theater, basketball court, elevator and climate-controlled, 600-bottle wine room.

Sullivan noted there is also a stairwell that connects the Italian area to the backyard.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.