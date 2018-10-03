LA firm buys more Las Vegas Valley apartment units

A Los Angeles real estate firm picked up two more apartment complexes in the Las Vegas Valley, bringing its local holdings to more than 3,200 units.

Los Angeles-based TruAmerica Multifamily acquired The Retreat, a 120-unit apartment complex at 4248 Spencer St. in Las Vegas. (TruAmerica Multifamily)

Los Angeles-based TruAmerica Multifamily acquired the 384-unit Crossing at Green Valley, 2312 N. Green Valley Parkway in Henderson. (TruAmerica Multifamily)

TruAmerica Multifamily announced Tuesday that it acquired the Crossing at Green Valley, in Henderson, and The Retreat, near UNLV, with partners for $77.2 million combined.

The 384-unit Crossing at Green Valley, 2312 N. Green Valley Parkway at Warm Springs Road, was built in 1986.

The 120-unit Retreat, 4248 Spencer St. near Flamingo Road, was built in 1996, TruAmerica said.

Both properties will be upgraded, the company said. Plans include interior renovations as units become vacant, improved common-area amenities and new paint, signage and landscaping.

