86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Housing

Las Vegas home price growth shoots past US average

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 31, 2022 - 12:53 pm
 
A home is for sale in the Centennial Hills neighborhood on Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. ...
A home is for sale in the Centennial Hills neighborhood on Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
An aerial view of housing developments east of Boulder Highway on Warm Springs Road on Thursday ...
An aerial view of housing developments east of Boulder Highway on Warm Springs Road on Thursday, November 4, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Las Vegas home price growth sped past the fast-rising U.S. average again in March, and there’s no telling when prices will hit the brakes, a new report shows.

Southern Nevada house prices were up 28.5% year over year in March, compared with 20.6% nationally, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index released Tuesday by S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Despite Las Vegas’ rapid price gains, several other cities logged even higher year-over-year growth in home values, including San Diego (29.6%), Dallas (30.7%) and Phoenix (32.4%).

All 20 markets tracked for the report showed double-digit annual price gains. Topping the list was Tampa, Florida, where prices skyrocketed 34.8% from a year earlier.

It’s a safe prediction that price growth will begin to slow, but the “timing” of that “is a more difficult call,” said Craig Lazzara, managing director at S&P Dow Jones, in a news release.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Rival gangs connected to Henderson highway shooting
Rival gangs connected to Henderson highway shooting
2
Shrinking Lake Mead welcomes Memorial Day crowd — PHOTOS
Shrinking Lake Mead welcomes Memorial Day crowd — PHOTOS
3
7 hospitalized in shooting that shuts down US 95 in Henderson
7 hospitalized in shooting that shuts down US 95 in Henderson
4
Vegas chapels all shook up by Elvis likeness crackdown
Vegas chapels all shook up by Elvis likeness crackdown
5
Police: Hells Angels opened fire on Vagos bikers in Henderson highway shooting
Police: Hells Angels opened fire on Vagos bikers in Henderson highway shooting
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Former NBA great Shaquille O'Neal's house in Las Vegas, seen here, is listed for $3 million. (C ...
Shaq’s luxury Las Vegas house up for sale
By / RJ

Shaquille O’Neal is looking to cash in on his luxury Las Vegas home. The 7-foot-1-inch basketball Hall of Famer put his 4,824-square-foot house near Sunset Park on the market this month.

Professional poker player Chance Kornuth has listed his Las Vegas luxury home for $3.5 million. ...
Pro poker star selling luxury home in Las Vegas
By Emerson Drewes / RJ

Chance Kornuth, ranked in the top three poker players nationwide, is selling his Southern Highlands home for $3.5 million.

(Thinkstock)
Major real estate brokerage expands to Las Vegas
By Emerson Drewes / RJ

One of the largest independent residential realty brokerages in the U.S. is bringing its business to Las Vegas as part of its western regional expansion.