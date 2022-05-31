Las Vegas home price growth shoots past US average

Despite Las Vegas’ rapid price gains, several other cities logged even higher growth.

A home is for sale in the Centennial Hills neighborhood on Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

An aerial view of housing developments east of Boulder Highway on Warm Springs Road on Thursday, November 4, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Las Vegas home price growth sped past the fast-rising U.S. average again in March, and there’s no telling when prices will hit the brakes, a new report shows.

Southern Nevada house prices were up 28.5% year over year in March, compared with 20.6% nationally, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index released Tuesday by S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Despite Las Vegas’ rapid price gains, several other cities logged even higher year-over-year growth in home values, including San Diego (29.6%), Dallas (30.7%) and Phoenix (32.4%).

All 20 markets tracked for the report showed double-digit annual price gains. Topping the list was Tampa, Florida, where prices skyrocketed 34.8% from a year earlier.

It’s a safe prediction that price growth will begin to slow, but the “timing” of that “is a more difficult call,” said Craig Lazzara, managing director at S&P Dow Jones, in a news release.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.