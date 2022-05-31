Las Vegas home price growth shoots past US average
Despite Las Vegas’ rapid price gains, several other cities logged even higher growth.
Las Vegas home price growth sped past the fast-rising U.S. average again in March, and there’s no telling when prices will hit the brakes, a new report shows.
Southern Nevada house prices were up 28.5% year over year in March, compared with 20.6% nationally, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index released Tuesday by S&P Dow Jones Indices.
Despite Las Vegas’ rapid price gains, several other cities logged even higher year-over-year growth in home values, including San Diego (29.6%), Dallas (30.7%) and Phoenix (32.4%).
All 20 markets tracked for the report showed double-digit annual price gains. Topping the list was Tampa, Florida, where prices skyrocketed 34.8% from a year earlier.
It’s a safe prediction that price growth will begin to slow, but the “timing” of that “is a more difficult call,” said Craig Lazzara, managing director at S&P Dow Jones, in a news release.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
