MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Housing

Las Vegas luxury apartment complex to open in April

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 22, 2019 - 10:43 am
 

Developers have packed the Las Vegas suburbs with apartments in recent years, and the design of choice has largely been “garden style,” or several small buildings spread around a site.

Similar to his competitors, Tru Development Co. founder Tim Deters is building in the suburbs and offering plenty of amenities at his Kaktus Life rental project in the south valley. But as a mid-rise, the design is different than most.

Kaktus Life is a 210-unit, four-story building with elevators and a resort-style pool in the courtyard. The luxury project at 10650 Dean Martin Drive, off Cactus Avenue and Interstate 15, also features 21,600 square feet of commercial space in four freestanding buildings.

Deters said the commercial space is built, and he expects to finish the apartment building next month, with tenants arriving in April.

The rents aren’t cheap. He estimates the average cost of a one-bedroom apartment there will be $1,600 to $1,700 per month. By comparison, tenants paid an average of $1,059 per month last quarter for a Las Vegas-area apartment, according to research firm Reis Inc.

Deters, a 48-year-old Illinois native, led the now-defunct Las Vegas firm NAC Development Co. before he launched Tru in 2014. He recently met with the Las Vegas Review-Journal at Kaktus Life.

This interview has been edited for space and clarity.

Why did you do a mid-rise complex, and why aren’t more developers building them? Is it because of the cost?

A mid-rise is more expensive. You’re delivering larger corridors, temperature-controlled corridors, elevators. This also adds the mixed-use component, which a lot of garden-style projects don’t do. I had it approved for a garden-style, but a mixed-use overlay was adopted, and I saw an opportunity to create a higher density. There were design and financial reasons. As land prices go up and construction costs go up, the best way to offset that is density. You have to build more units, create more revenue.

You announced more than a year ago that you obtained a $41.5 million construction loan from Goldman Sachs. Was it difficult to get financing for this project?

Yeah, it was. It was challenging because it’s a new product type in the market. There’s not a lot of competition, not a lot of examples.

So that would make lenders nervous?

A little bit. It was more the forecasted rents and the product type that we had to justify through an appraisal. Most people will sit back and just look at general information online and say the rents in this area don’t justify this building. Once they understand the difference (between a garden-style project and a mid-rise), then you go outside this area and identify similar properties that are successful and show them these rents are achievable, this product type does work, these amenities are sought after.

Seeing all the apartment construction, especially in areas like the southwest valley and Henderson, have you been worried that developers are overbuilding?

Not at all. Since Las Vegas started building out of the recession, the demand has been about twice the supply we’re delivering. There’s not enough apartments here. That’s the bottom line.

Are you worried, because there’s still so much construction, about your ability to get tenants and keep rental rates high enough to cover your debt payments? Are those issues you’re thinking about?

We think about them, but am I worried about them? No. I stay close to the market and factors like jobs and population growth, but I also study our competition. It’s an easy test: What’s the absorption? When you see projects throughout the valley leasing 40, 50 units a month, it tells you the demand is heavy.

Developers tell me that, like everything else in Las Vegas, the apartment market was overbuilt during the mid-2000s bubble, then it evaporated and now it’s accelerated.

When you really look into the numbers, when the market went down, multifamily was by far the most consistent in occupancy. Retail places were closing left and right, office buildings were vacant, industrial hubs were vacant, but apartments were pretty full throughout the worst of times in Vegas. That gives me a lot of confidence.

What did you do during the recession? How did you ride it out?

I didn’t develop. I worked for a hard-money lending institution called Integrated Financial Associates. Kept me very active in the market and really showed me the other side of the business.

What happened to your prior company, NAC?

I bankrupted it. We shut it down. That’s why this is a big, big deal for us, for me personally and for my company and for my family. This has been a long road back from the downturn, and this is really the first project under my new company and under the new brand. So we’re very excited about this.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

Business
Auto repair shortage affects Las Vegas
The auto repair industry is facing a national shortage of workers.
Franchising industry booming
Experts say Las Vegas is a hotbed for the franchise industry.
Africa Love owner talks about his store in Las Vegas
Mara Diakhate, owner of Africa Love, gift and decor store, talks about his store in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Developer gets approval to build homes at Bonnie Springs
The Clark County Planning Commission has approved a plan to build 20 homes on the site of Bonnie Springs Ranch. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dig This opens new location In Las Vegas
Remember when you were a kid and played with construction toys in the sand box? Dig This Las Vegas has the same idea, except instead of toy bulldozers, you get to play with the real thing. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Town Square developer Jim Stuart building again in Las Vegas
Las Vegas’ real estate bubble took developers on a wild ride, something Jim Stuart knows all too well. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Salon opens at Veterans Village
T.H.E. Salon, owned by Nicole Christie, celebrated their opening at the Veterans Village with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Southwest Airlines considering Las Vegas-Hawaii flights
Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly says the airline is "very focused" on Hawaii. Hawaiians have a strong presence in Las Vegas.The city’s unofficial status is “Hawaii’s ninth island.” In 2018, at least 2,958 people from Hawaii moved to Nevada. Of those, 88.7 percent moved into Clark County, according to driver license surrender data. According to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, 310,249 people came to Las Vegas from Hawaii in 2018.
Fewer Nevadans are celebrating Valentine's Day
Fewer Nevadans are celebrating Valentine's Day. About 1.2 million Nevadans are expected to celebrate this year, a 5 percent drop from 2018. A growing number of people consider Valentine’s Day over-commercialized. Others weren’t interested in the holiday or had nobody to celebrate with. But spending is expected to rise. Those who do celebrate are buying for more people. The average American is expected to spend about $162 this year for Valentine’s Day, a 57 percent jump from a decade prior. Katherine Cullen, director of industry and consumer insights at NRF
Foreclosures of mansions in Las Vegas
Las Vegas was ground zero for America's foreclosure crisis after the housing bubble burst. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rick Helfenbein talks about the impact of tariffs on the clothing industry
MAGIC fashion convention showcases men's clothing trends
The MAGIC fashion convention has come to Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center to showcase some of the hottest clothing trends for men. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant Air flight attendants learn how to handle a water landing
Field instructor Ashleigh Markel talks about training prospective flight attendants for Allegiant Air getting live training with a raft for a water landing at the Heritage Park Aquatic Complex in Henderson on Monday. (John Hornberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Smith & Wollensky CEO Michael Feighery speaks
Smith & Wollensky CEO Michael Feighery speaks about the new Smith & Wollensky restaurant coming to the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian in Las Vegas.
Smith & Wollensky CEO Michael Feighery speaks
Smith & Wollensky CEO Michael Feighery speaks about the new Smith & Wollensky restaurant coming to the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian in Las Vegas.
Smith & Wollensky CEO Michael Feighery talks about Las Vegas return
Michael Feighery, CEO of Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group, discusses the restaurant's upcoming return to the Las Vegas Strip.
Apartments to Come to Hughes Center
Developer Eric Cohen discusses his current building project at the Hughes Center office park in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Stratosphere to rebrand to The STRAT
The Stratosphere, a 1,150-foot-tall property in Las Vegas will be renamed The STRAT Hotel, Casino and Skypod.
Local designers’ picks for the Las Vegas Market
The trends that local interior designers are noticing at the Las Vegas Market this year. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trends in bath products at Las Vegas Market
Camille Herd, the showroom manager for European Bath Kitchen Tile & Stone, talks about the popularity of free-standing bath tubs. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Kitchen trends at Las Vegas Winter Market
Las Vegas Winter Market displayed kitchen trends that mirror common dining accessories at Strip eateries. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Emerging trends in gifts at Las Vegas Market
Julie Smith Vincenti, curator for the First Look showroom tour on gifts and lifestyle, talks about the emerging trends in those categories for this season. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Las Vegas house prices are rising
Southern Nevada home prices were up 12 percent year-over-year in November.
Caesars Republic Scottsdale
Caesars Entertainment Corp. is building its first non-gaming hotel in the United States in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Caesars Entertainment Corp.)
Interior designer Mikel Welch talks about trends for Las Vegas Market
Interior designer Mikel Welch, who also is the on-camera designer for TLC’s Trading Spaces, discusses the trends he sees for the 2019 Las Vegas Winter Market. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
SHOT Show 2019: MEGGITT Virtual Training
MEGGIT showcases its virtual training system at SHOT Show 2019 in Las Vegas.
MGM delivers 700 meals to TSA workers at McCarran
Chefs at Garde Manger at Mandalay Bay provided 700 meals to federal employees who are affected by the government shutdown. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
SHOT Show 2019: A "nonsemi-automatic” weapon
Brandon Dunham of Nevada-based Franklin Armory show off the company’s new rifle prototype it calls a “nonsemi-automatic” weapon. The gun does not use a gas system to fire.
Las Vegas-based concrete repair company knows how to beat the heat
ART Concrete Solutions, a Las Vegas concrete-repair firm, addresses the challenges of construction in the extreme heat and sun of Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas based company brings color to concrete in the desert heat
Semco Modern Seamless Surface, a Las Vegas surface engineering company, knows how to put color in concrete construction in the Vegas heat. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Home Front Page Footer Listing