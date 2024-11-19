Las Vegas-owned golf course site to become affordable housing community

The project in east Las Vegas is slated to be the largest affordable housing project in the history of Nevada.

The driving range at Desert Pines Golf Club at Bonanza and Pecos roads in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

An artist's rendering of the redeveloped Desert Pines Golf Club site in Las Vegas. (City of Las Vegas)

The largest affordable housing project in state history is coming to east Las Vegas.

The board of directors for the Nevada State Infrastructure Bank approved $25 million to finance phase one of the Desert Pines Redevelopment Project in Las Vegas. Currently owned by the city of Las Vegas, the Desert Pines Golf Club will be transformed into an affordable master-planned community.

The planned community, located off East Bonanza Road and North Pecos Road, will be designed primarily to benefit East Las Vegas residents.

In its entirety, the project will include 1,082 affordable multifamily housing units, 280 market-rate housing units, a 10,000-square-foot community center, a 10,000-square-foot early education center, a 30,000-square-foot job training center and 75,000 square feet of commercial space.

The bank will lend $25 million to nonprofit Urban Strategies in partnership with developer McCormack Baron Salazar for initial infrastructure financing.

The project will be in partnership with the state of Nevada, the city of Las Vegas, Clark County, the AFL-CIO Housing Investment Trust and the Southern Nevada Building Trades Unions. Cost for phase one is estimated to be $57.3 million, with total projected costs being $450 million.

During the first phase of development, the project is expected to create 1,000 jobs; in its entirety 2,475 direct construction and 4,905 supplier and induced jobs are anticipated.

Additionally, the project is required to utilize a project labor agreement and hire at least 50 percent of local Nevadans, pay state prevailing wages, ensure 15 percent of all workers are registered apprentices and prioritize the hiring of disadvantaged workers.

