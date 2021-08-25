Las Vegas rents rising at escalating speed

The typical rental rate of a Las Vegas-area home soared almost 23 percent year-over-year in July, compared with 9 percent nationally.

Rental houses owned by American Homes For Rent are shown at the Southwest corner of Pyle Avenue and Jones Boulevard on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Southern Nevada rents are climbing at an escalating speed, outpacing markets across the country as affordability issues loom here and around the U.S.

The typical rental rate of a Las Vegas-area home soared 22.7 percent year-over-year in July to $1,662, compared to a 9.2 percent jump nationally to $1,843, listing site Zillow recently reported.

The valley’s rent growth was second-fastest among the 50 metro areas in the report, behind only Phoenix at 23.1 percent.

Prices here are rising at an increased speed, as Las Vegas rents in January climbed 6.7 percent from a year earlier, to $1,493, Zillow previously reported.

Nationwide, as high demand “puts pressure on rents and incomes are unable to keep up, affordability will become more of a challenge in the coming months,” Zillow economic data analyst Nicole Bachaud said last week.

Southern Nevada’s rental market has accelerated amid a broader housing boom fueled by cheap borrowing costs for buyers and the quest for more space as people work from home during the pandemic, prompting many people to move here from more expensive cities.

Las Vegas apartment rents, for instance, jumped 18 percent through the second quarter from a year earlier, to an average of $1,322 per month, the Nevada State Apartment Association reported.

Rent increases have doubled since last quarter and will keep climbing as demand keeps growing, “especially from people moving here from out of state,” the association’s executive director, Susy Vasquez, said last month.

Overall, Las Vegas’ casino-heavy economy was devastated by the coronavirus outbreak and still has a way to go before it fully recovers, despite having regained many jobs since last year’s state-ordered business closures, when one out of every three people in the valley was out of work.

Las Vegas’ unemployment rate in June, 9.6 percent, was still highest in the nation among large metro areas. Nonetheless, real estate pros have said demand for Southern Nevada rental homes is fierce, inventory has dwindled, and landlords know their tenants don’t have many options if they want to move out, helping fuel the rent hikes.

Nationally, rents are rising fastest in Sun Belt markets, as people have been “drawn to sunny places” over the past year and a half, Zillow’s Bachaud told the Review-Journal on Wednesday.

She also noted that when people spend more than 30 percent of their income on housing payments, that’s a burdensome level, as they’ll have a harder time paying for other things.

“In Las Vegas, you guys have already passed over that,” Bachaud said, adding the typical renter household in the valley spent about 33 percent of their income on rent in June.

Zillow reported a few years ago that communities “can expect a more rapid increase in homelessness” when residents spend more than 32 percent of their income on rent.

According to Bachaud, the typical renter household in Las Vegas is expected to spend 36.6 percent of their income on rent by December.

Still, rental markets around the country could start tapping the brakes in coming months, as an expected slowdown in home-price growth will likely spill over to the rental sector, she said.

Around the U.S., price growth has cooled in many markets, and the share of listings with a price cut has climbed, according to Zillow.

