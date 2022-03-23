Las Vegas senior housing project to break ground

MorningStar Senior Living and Confluent Senior Living announced plans for a 168-unit project in Las Vegas, a rendering of which is seen here. (Courtesy)

Two Denver real estate firms have teamed up to develop a senior-living facility in Las Vegas.

MorningStar Senior Living and Confluent Senior Living announced plans Wednesday for a four-story, 168-unit project near the intersection of Alta Drive and Hualapai Way.

It will feature 95 independent-living units, 49 assisted-living units and 24 memory-care units, according to a news release.

The developers said they acquired the roughly 3.7-acre project site and plan to break ground on the complex, MorningStar at The Canyons, this summer.

Spanning 196,000 square feet, the facility is slated to feature an outdoor bar, pool and hot tub; a movie theater; a gym; indoor and outdoor dining venues; and a clubroom terrace with views of the Strip, the release said.

The project marks the developers’ first joint venture in Nevada.

