59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Housing

Major homebuilder planning 940-home community in Henderson

Mock up of homes to be built in Henderson. (KB Home)
Mock up of homes to be built in Henderson. (KB Home)
Mock up of home to be built in Henderson. (KB Home)
Mock up of home to be built in Henderson. (KB Home)
More Stories
This image from documents submitted to the Las Vegas Planning Commission shows the proposed sit ...
Proposal to build tiny homes in downtown Las Vegas rejected
Dubbed “The Jewel of the Desert,” 677 Boulder Summit Drive was the top listing for December ...
Henderson estate dubbed ‘Jewel of the Desert’ hits market at $22.9M — PHOTOS
An aerial view of the shuttered Badlands Golf Course clubhouse, front, the Queensridge towers, ...
New housing project proposed on Badlands golf course clears hurdle
Property along Kyle Canyon Road is intended for a new hotel/casino resort as development contin ...
Las Vegas has big plans for ‘fast-growing’ Kyle Canyon area
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 15, 2025 - 1:31 pm
 

KB Home bought 110 acres in Henderson with plans of building a 940-home community.

Called Meriden, the community will be at the corner of North Stephanie Street and Galleria Drive, north of the Sunset Station casino-hotel within the Whitney Ranch area. It will feature two- and-three-story townhomes and single-family homes ranging from 1,300 to 2,400 square feet with two to five bedrooms and two and a half to four bathrooms.

Clark County property records show the three parcel sale totalled $90 million.

Aaron Hirschi, the regional general manager for KB Hom, said they have been building in Henderson for a quarter-century now, and the community will also feature parks, a dog park, walking trails, children’s playground and picnic areas.

Hirschi said they are targeting first time buyers looking to get into the market or first time buyers looking to move-up. He added they will start developing the land within the next month and construction will begin by the end of the year with sales starting in spring of 2026.

“Life-changing circumstances will continue to drive homeownership in 2025, whether it’s getting married, having a baby, getting a promotion, relocating or retiring,” he said. “All these things change ownership needs and will continue in the new year. Specifically, Henderson is experiencing strong buyer demand and we are excited to bring our affordably priced homes to a highly desirable location, that is close to good schools and great parks.”

Last year a U-Haul study ranked Henderson the 17th fastest-growing city in America.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES