Major homebuilder planning 940-home community in Henderson

Here’s what the homebuilder plans to build in Henderson beginning later this year.

KB Home bought 110 acres in Henderson with plans of building a 940-home community.

Called Meriden, the community will be at the corner of North Stephanie Street and Galleria Drive, north of the Sunset Station casino-hotel within the Whitney Ranch area. It will feature two- and-three-story townhomes and single-family homes ranging from 1,300 to 2,400 square feet with two to five bedrooms and two and a half to four bathrooms.

Clark County property records show the three parcel sale totalled $90 million.

Aaron Hirschi, the regional general manager for KB Hom, said they have been building in Henderson for a quarter-century now, and the community will also feature parks, a dog park, walking trails, children’s playground and picnic areas.

Hirschi said they are targeting first time buyers looking to get into the market or first time buyers looking to move-up. He added they will start developing the land within the next month and construction will begin by the end of the year with sales starting in spring of 2026.

“Life-changing circumstances will continue to drive homeownership in 2025, whether it’s getting married, having a baby, getting a promotion, relocating or retiring,” he said. “All these things change ownership needs and will continue in the new year. Specifically, Henderson is experiencing strong buyer demand and we are excited to bring our affordably priced homes to a highly desirable location, that is close to good schools and great parks.”

Last year a U-Haul study ranked Henderson the 17th fastest-growing city in America.

